Krewe of Neptune ‘Rules the World’ with 2023 Royalty

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The New Orleans-inspired Krewe of Neptune “Rules the World” for the 2023 Mardi Gras season. The organization goes back decades and has been infusing it’s brand of revelry into the fabric of the Gulf Coast since 1981. After the events of Hurricane Katrina, the men’s organization fractured and was nearly lost forever. It was then that the leadership team that carried the krewe through Katrina, handed off the group to a new leadership team that has brought the krewe to new heights.

Boasting the largest participation numbers ever seen in the krewe, the purchase of New Orleans styled floats, and the construction of the krewe’s first float den, the officers and board felt it appropriate to celebrate the 2022-23 season with the theme Neptune Rules the World. On top of that, Neptune Saturday will be lead by Mississippi’s own Steve Azar as Neptune’s Grand Marshal.

For many years, the krewe held it’s annual Coronation Bal Masque at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. After the financial hardships of Katrina, the loss of most of it’s membership base, and the slow climb of the new leadership team... the organization moved it’s yearly celebration to the Biloxi Civic Center, after also celebrating at the Saenger Theatre. With back-to-back years of unprecedented membership growth, the decision was made to “go home” where it all started.

Alongside Neptune’s triumphant return to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Convention Center, is a cast of royalty that is befitting the homecoming.

William “Billy” Ray Perkins, Jr will be crowned as the group’s King Neptune XXXVIII. Perkins is from Gautier, MS and is a 1982 graduate of Moss Point High School and a 1986 graduate of the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He is a co-owner of a family business, Perkins Tire and Polaris, with his parents Bill and Donna Perkins. Billy has been named a Polaris Top Gun for sales, a Polaris VIP and was recognized as a 3 out of 3 Star Dealership. He is also the co owner of Mississippi Muscle Gym, both in Pascagoula. Billy has been married for 35 years to his wife Kecia McGowen Perkins. Kecia is a physical therapist with Deaconess Home Care and is on-site at the Blake Assisted Living Facility in Biloxi. He has two daughters, Annie who is a senior at the University of Mississippi in the Lott Leadership Institute, majoring in Public Policy Leadership with a minor in Criminal Justice. She is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society. She recently moved to Washington, DC to work with Congressman Mike Ezell’s office and will graduate from Ole Miss this May. Sofia is a sophomore at the University of Mississippi majoring in Biology with a minor in Spanish. She plans to attend a Physician’s Assistant Program and specialize in the field of Dermatology. She is a member of the Pre PA Society and Kappa Delta Sorority where she serves on numerous committees. Billy is a Life Time member of The University of Mississippi Alumni Association and a member of the Krewe of Neptune. His hobbies include competitive bodybuilding, boating, fishing, snow skiing, traveling, and Ole Miss athletics.

King Neptune XXXVIII Billy Perkins (Photo source: Billy Perkins)

Jenna Maryann Starks will be crowned as Queen Venus XXXVIII and is the daughter of Robert and Paulette Starks and sister to Robert Starks Jr. Jenna is a native of Biloxi, MS where she attended St. Patrick Catholic High School. Jenna then went onto Mississippi State University where she obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology. Jenna is currently in her last year of occupational therapy school at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS where she will obtain her Doctorate degree in Occupational Therapy. Jenna aspires to use her degree to serve the Mississippi Gulf Coast population in the future. Jenna was a part of the Krewe of Neptune’s Royal Court in 2020 where she served as a Maid to Duke Billy Perkins. Long before she aspired to participate in Mardi Gras, her distant cousin, Kenny Fournier helped start the Krewe of Neptune, the very krewe she’d later represent as Queen Venus. She was also a Flag Bearer with the Gulf Coast carnival Association in 2010 and a page to her father when he was king of the Krewe of Athena in 2007, a krewe in which she is also a member.

Queen Venus XXXVIII Jenna Starks (Photo source: Jenna Starks)

Mary Elizabeth Eleuterius is serving as a 2023 maid and is the daughter of Greg (Neptune Board of Directors) and Loretta Eleuterius and sister to Matthew Eleuterius and Wesley Crocker. Mary is a native of Diberville, MS where she graduated from St. Patrick Catholic High School in 2019. Mary then went onto the University of Southern Mississippi where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology in December of 2022. Mary will begin graduate school in 2023 to obtain her Masters degree in Speech Language Pathology.

Neptune Maid Mary Eleuterius (Photo source: Mary Eleuterius)

Jamie Elizabeth Stanovich is also a maid for the 2023 season and is the daughter of King Neptune XV, Dr. James Stanovich. She is the granddaughter of the late John J. and Jean D. Stanovich. She is a native of Biloxi, MS, where she graduated from St. Patrick Catholic High School in 2019 with high honors. Jamie was a 13 year member of Kelli Steps award-winning competition team. She is a lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Jamie is a senior at the University of Southern Mississippi where she is obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a minor in Public Relations/Advertising. At the University of Southern Miss, Jamie is a member of Mississippi Alpha Chapter of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women where she served as the Vice President of Recruitment on the Executive Council. She is also a member of Order of Omega, Beta Gamma Sigma Business Honor Society, Gamma Beta Phi Service Society, and has been involved in many different community service projects. Following graduation, Jamie plans on pursuing a career in sales management.

Neptune Maid Jaime Stanovich (Photo source: Jaime Stanovich)

Emry Amelia Stebly will walk the aisle as maid and is the daughter of The Honorable and Mrs. Robert P. Myers, Jr. of Biloxi and Jason McConnell Stebly of Ocean Springs. Emry’s brothers are Eiland Anderson Stebly and Meade Robert Myers. Emry is a native of the Mississippi Gulf Coast and graduated from Biloxi High School with honors in 2019. Emry is currently a senior and Deans’ List Scholar at Mississippi State University where she is majoring in Elementary Education with an emphasis in mathematics. She is an active member of the Delta Omega Chapter of Kappa Delta Sorority. Emry will obtain her Bachelor’s Degree in Education in May 2023. Emry aspires to use her degree as a Kindergarten teacher to inspire children to develop the skills needed to become lifelong learners.

Neptune Maid Emry Stebly (Photo source: Emry Stebly)

Chloe Jace Cooper is and 2023 maid and is the daughter of Leonard Jr. and Shannon Cooper of Ocean Springs, MS. Chloe graduated with high honors from St. Patrick’s Catholic High School in 2019, where she was a member of Irish Emeralds dance team and the tennis team. Chloe also danced at Kelli’s Steps School of Dance for 16 years, where she was a member of the award winning Kelli’s Showstoppers competition team for 11 years. She is a lifelong member of Nativity B.V.M. Catholic Church. Chloe is currently continuing her education at the University of Mississippi where she will be graduating this spring with a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science, and a Minor in Psychology. Chloe is an active member of the Tau Chapter of the Chi Omega Fraternity, a member of several honor societies, and actively involved in community service around Oxford. Upon Graduation, Chloe’s plans on pursuing a Doctorate Degree in Occupational Therapy and give back to the Mississippi Gulf Coast community. Chloe enjoys the outdoors, especially boating with her family, friends, and boyfriend Louis. She also loves spending time with her grandmother, Jasna Yenewine and her dog Harley.

Neptune Maid Chloe Cooper (Photo source: Chloe Cooper)

2023 Maid Emily Elizabeth Broussard is the daughter of Scott and Catherine Broussard and sister to Sydney Broussard. Emily is from Biloxi, MS where she attended St. Patrick Catholic High School. Emily is currently in her last year at the University of Mississippi where she is a member of the Kappa Delta - Alpha Mu chapter and will obtain her Bachelor’s degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders. Emily anticipates attending graduate school for Speech-Language Pathology after graduating from the University of Mississippi this year. Emily was a page for the Krewe of Athena in 2010, while her mother reigned as Queen of Athena in 2010. Emily was also a flag bearer for the Gulf Coast Carnival Association in 2013. Emily’s older sister, Sydney Broussard was also a part of the Krewe of Neptune’s Royal Court in 2020 where she served as a Maid.

Neptune Maid Emily Broussard (Photo source: Emily Broussard)

Annie Zan Perkins, a 2023 maid, was born and raised on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. She graduated from Resurrection Catholic High School in 2019 and went on to attend the University of Mississippi studying Public Policy Leadership through the Trent Lott Leadership Institute. At Ole Miss, she is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority and Gamma Beta Phi Honors Society. She currently lives in Washington, DC serving Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District on the staff of Congressman Mike Ezell. Annie is the daughter of King Neptune XXXVIII Billy Perkins and Dr. Kecia McGowen Perkins of Gautier and sister to Sofie Perkins.

Neptune Maid Annie Perkins (Photo source: Annie Perkins)

Kerry Bass, is a 2023 duke and is from Long Beach, MS. He graduated from Harrison Central High School and received his BS Degree in Communications from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. He is married to Leigh Rouse of Lucedale and has two children. His daughter Bailey Bass is a graduate at the University of Mississippi and is pursuing a Doctorate in Occupational Therapy in Atlanta, GA. His son William Bass is a graduate at Resurrection Catholic High and is a freshman at the University of Southern Mississippi. Kerry has been in medical sales for 22 years and is an Area Business Director with Ardelyx. Kerry is active in the Alabama Kidney Foundation and is a Member of the National Kidney Foundation. Kerry enjoys Deep Sea fishing, an occasional round of golf but spends most of his free time perfecting his photography skills. Since 2005, Kerry has taken over a million photographs, with the majority of those right here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This is the fourth Season Kerry has participated in the Mardi Gras with the Krewe of Neptune. Kerry wishes to thank his family and friends for their support during this carnival season and wants to say Congratulations to Maid Chloe on her selection to the Royal Court.

Neptune Duke Kerry Bass (Photo source: Kerry Bass)

Cliff Reynolds is a duke on the 2023 royal court and is from Madison, MS. He is the current Vice President of Pricing for KLLM Transportation Services, LLC. Cliff graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1986 with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He is married to Leslie Reynolds and has two children Jake and Isabella Reynolds, both students at the University of Mississippi. Cliff enjoys spending time with my family and Ole Miss Athletics.

Neptune Duke Cliff Reynolds (Photo source: Cliff Reynolds)

Marvin Wright is a Pascagoula native and is also a 2023 duke. You may recall his name and face as he a retired Captain of the Pascagoula Fire Department. Marvin attended MGCCC and Mississippi State University, and graduated from Mississippi State Fire Academy 1995. He is married to Sandi Irvine Wright who worked in the Pascagoula Gautier School District. Marvin has two children. Bailey Wright Posadas is a CPA for Forvis Accounting Firm in Jackson, MS and Brian Wright is a State Farm Insurance Agent in Gautier, MS. When he’s not marching down the aisle as a duke in the Neptune Ball... he enjoys golfing, fishing, and spending time with family and friends.

Neptune Duke Marvin Wright (Photo source: Marvin Wright)

Brandon Bosarge is a 2023 duke and is from Pascagoula, MS. Bosarge lives in Gautier, MS and has been a lifelong resident of Jackson County, MS. He graduated from Pascagoula High School and attended MS Gulf Coast Community College. While in college, he became a certified commercial diver and quickly developed his own commercial dive business, Bosarge Diving, Inc. During the past 32 years, Brandon has expanded his business to include several operational crew boats, supply boats, work barges, a large office & warehouse complex and waterfront wharf property along the Bayou Cassotte Industrial Canal. Brandon is married to Kimberly Pierce Bosarge of Pascagoula and they have three children... Madison Gail Bosarge, Mallory Grace Bosarge, and Blake Pierce Bosarge. Brandon’s true passion is boating and deep sea fishing. He’s broken several records and has won or placed in many fishing rodeos. Brandon also loves great food, working out in the gym and nice cars.

Neptune Duke Brandon Bosarge (Photo source: Brandon Bosarge)

Austin Connelly is also a duke for the 2023 season. He is the son of the late Brian Connely and Wendy Schnoor. Austin is a life long resident of Pascagoula where he graduated high school. He is currently employed at Chevron Refinery as an operator. He has been bodybuilding for 15 years and became an IFBB pro last year by winning the heavyweight division at the prestigious NPC USA Championships. He is the co-owner of Mississippi Muscle in Pascagoula. He has been married to his wife, Alyssa who is a registered nurse as well as an IFBB bikini pro. Together they have a beloved fur baby , Zeke.

Neptune Duke Austin Connely (Photo source: Austin Connely)

Joseph Antoon is from Pascagoula, MS, but currently lives in Mobile, Alabama. He is married to the former Chris Turner of Pascagoula. She works along side of Joseph in their companies. They have 3 children Mary Elaine Antoon, a sophomore at the University of South Alabama. Cecelia Marie Antoon is a senior at St Paul’s Episcopal School and plans to attend Auburn University in the fall. Turner Joseph Antoon is in the 8th grade at St Paul’s Episcopal School. Joseph Antoon is an entrepreneur, who got started in the pool and outdoor entertainment business more than 30 years ago, with his company Wet Set Water Entertainment in Pascagoula. He also has a land development business, LJA Developers LLC that he started more than 20 years ago developing properties along the Gulf Coast. Joseph enjoys hunting and fishing in his free time. His biggest joy is spending time with his family.

Neptune Duke Joseph Antoon (Photo source: Joseph Antoon)

The Krewe of Neptune will officially crown the new royalty on Saturday February 4, 2023 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center. The revelry continues on Saturday February 18, 2024 when the krewe will roll the streets of Biloxi for #NeptuneSaturday at 5:30 p.m. You can watch the parade from the streets of Biloxi or live starting at 6:00 p.m. on WLOX ABC.

