WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Job-skills training students could get financial help through Pell Grants

Students in short-term, job-skills training programs could benefit from the JOBS Act, which is...
Students in short-term, job-skills training programs could benefit from the JOBS Act, which is designed to use Pell Grants for financial assistance.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Welding is Ryan Smith’s dream job after serving in the Army.

“Just seemed like a really good trade, a lot of potential for growth and to learn as a person,” he said. “And, also, just the economic reasons, of course. It’s a wonderful career field.”

He’s about five months into the 16-week welding technical program at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Gautier.

He’s already learned enough to land a job at Ingalls.

“It’s gone phenomenal so far,” Smith said. “I’ve excelled a lot faster than I thought I would have had I not had these skills I learned here.”

It may be short-term training, but the financial burden can be a long-term problem.

“I was working a full-time job and it was really taxing trying to get in on top of coming to school too,” Smith added.

While there is financial help for two-year and four-year degrees, there are few programs to support non-accredited job skills training.

There’s now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs.

This program is not a done deal yet. It would be more for future students, but MGCCC officials said that when it does happen, it will be a game-changer.

Welding instructor Jefferson Reid has seen lots of stress on students.

“When you talk to these students and you see the burdens on them - both in finances as we said, and on travel - the fatigue and stress - when you can either minimize that or perhaps even eliminate that, that’s a win-win for all parties involved. Absolutely,” he said.

While it won’t come in time to help Smith, he knows the Pell Grant would have had a significant impact.

“I’d be able to maybe just have a part-time and just focus on school primarily,” he said. “It would have tremendously helped me and everybody else here. I’m sure of it.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Operators of two Gulf Coast restaurants sentenced for employing, harboring illegal aliens
Even though she’s severed ties, Linda Buford still wants to help Uber and other rideshare...
‘If he would have went bang, bang, I wouldn’t be here today’: Uber driver shot in head shares story for first time
Aaron Michael Jarvis, Sr. is wanted by authorities in Louisville, KY for 1st Degree Assault...
Wanted fugitive from Kentucky spotted in Ocean Springs
With the federal grant, MDOT will widen the roadway to six lanes total, including the bridges.
MDOT finalizing plans for I-10 widening after receiving federal grant
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition.
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard

Latest News

Sweetgrass dispensary had its soft launch on Thursday and will have its grand opening when it...
Sweetgrass medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi
Krewe of Neptune Royal Court 2022
Krewe of Neptune ‘Rules the World’ with 2023 Royalty
The Mississippi Center for Justice will hold an expungement clinic Friday, February 10th from...
Upcoming expungement clinic offers legal help clearing your criminal record
If you're looking to be a heartbreaker this Valentine's Day, then La Passion Artisan Chocolates...
In the Kitchen with La Passion Artisan Chocolates