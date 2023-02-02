Job-skills training students could get financial help through Pell Grants

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Welding is Ryan Smith’s dream job after serving in the Army.

“Just seemed like a really good trade, a lot of potential for growth and to learn as a person,” he said. “And, also, just the economic reasons, of course. It’s a wonderful career field.”

He’s about five months into the 16-week welding technical program at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Gautier.

He’s already learned enough to land a job at Ingalls.

“It’s gone phenomenal so far,” Smith said. “I’ve excelled a lot faster than I thought I would have had I not had these skills I learned here.”

It may be short-term training, but the financial burden can be a long-term problem.

“I was working a full-time job and it was really taxing trying to get in on top of coming to school too,” Smith added.

While there is financial help for two-year and four-year degrees, there are few programs to support non-accredited job skills training.

There’s now legislation - called the Jumpstarting our Businesses by Supporting Students Act - to allow Pell Grants to be used for job training programs.

This program is not a done deal yet. It would be more for future students, but MGCCC officials said that when it does happen, it will be a game-changer.

Welding instructor Jefferson Reid has seen lots of stress on students.

“When you talk to these students and you see the burdens on them - both in finances as we said, and on travel - the fatigue and stress - when you can either minimize that or perhaps even eliminate that, that’s a win-win for all parties involved. Absolutely,” he said.

While it won’t come in time to help Smith, he knows the Pell Grant would have had a significant impact.

“I’d be able to maybe just have a part-time and just focus on school primarily,” he said. “It would have tremendously helped me and everybody else here. I’m sure of it.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.