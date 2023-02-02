WLOX Careers
176 cats rescued from homes receiving medical treatment, temporarily sheltered by Humane Society

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Unsafe and filthy conditions describe the houses where over 150 cats were rescued Tuesday.

Authorities in Crystal Springs worked with the Humane Society of the United States to rescue the animals in an alleged cruelty investigation.

According to investigators, more than 90 cats were found inside at a North Jackson street home in Crystal Springs. It was one of three houses in the city where the Humane Society conducted animal rescues.

“Many of the animals were kept in cages stacked on top of each other just really overall poor conditions,” said Laura Koivula.

She is the director of Animal Crimes and Investigations with the Humane Society of the United States. Her agency and Crystal Springs law officers removed 176 cats from an alleged large-scale cruelty situation.

Search warrants were also issued Tuesday for homes on North Bennett Street and Center Street. Investigators said the unnamed owner lived on Center Street with more than 30 cats.

“The animals were in deplorable conditions, the overwhelming smell of ammonia, the odor was overwhelming,” said Koivula. “There was waste covering most of the surfaces.”

Wednesday the animals were being examined by veterinarians and receiving medical treatment. Crystal Springs Code Enforcement began investigating when receiving complaints from neighbors. Warrants were served on the homes Tuesday. Investigators said it took more than 10 hours to remove the cats from the three residences.

“A lot of health hazards,” said Code Enforcement Officer Michael Nichols. “The humane society actually had the equipment to go in and monitor some of the air quality and it was under the threshold limit that we could enter without respiratory masks and stuff like that.”

The Humane Society will find temporary placement for the animals until the court determines custody. Unspecified charges are pending in the case.

