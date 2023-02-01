Wednesday’s Forecast

Thanks to a cool front that passed through South Mississippi this morning, temperatures are taking a bit of a drop compared to yesterday. This morning will be in the cool 50s and this afternoon’s highs will only reach the 60s. So, it won’t be quite as warm as the 70s we had the last few days. Plan on another mostly cloudy to overcast sky today with only a slight chance for isolated light rain showers. Wetter weather is still on the way for Thursday and Thursday night. Then, drying up Friday as we turn even cooler into the weekend.

