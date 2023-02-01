WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Man wins $100K lottery prize: ‘I guess I can buy me some eggs now’

A Virginia man says he plans to buy some eggs after winning $100K lottery prize.
A Virginia man says he plans to buy some eggs after winning $100K lottery prize.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia man says he plans to do a little shopping after cashing in on a lottery jackpot.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Jerry Camp won $100,000 while playing the Cash 5 with EZ Match game last month.

Lottery officials said Camp matched all five winning numbers in the Jan. 8 drawing to win the top prize.

“I guess I can buy me some eggs now,” Camp said.

Officials said the Ashland resident purchased his winning ticket at a New Exxon Mart located on Washington Highway in the Glen Allen area.

The winning numbers were 3-4-12-23-34, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Camp, who is retired, said he hopes to use his winnings to buy some eggs and a new car.

The Virginia Lottery shared that the Cash 5 with EZ Match game features a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say a DNA test shows a Hancock County man fathered the 18-month-old child of his...
Hancock County man arrested after DNA test shows he fathered teen victim’s baby
The boaters were found in the Gulfport ship channel and are all in stable condition.
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Operators of two Gulf Coast restaurants sentenced for employing, harboring illegal aliens
Cleanup is expected to take a few hours, but crews are hoping to finish by noon.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson Co.
With the federal grant, MDOT will widen the roadway to six lanes total, including the bridges.
MDOT finalizing plans for I-10 widening after receiving federal grant

Latest News

President Joe Biden, right, at the top of a meeting with congressional leaders to discuss...
Biden, McCarthy meet at White House on debt crisis worries
AARP warns of spike in “Do me a favor” scams
AARP warns of spike in “Do me a favor” scams
AARP warns of spike in “Do me a favor” scams
Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills (61) is ready on the field during the second half of a NFL...
Eagles player indicted on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio
Michael Jackson’s 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop in a planned...
Michael Jackson’s nephew to star in new King of Pop film