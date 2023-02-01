WLOX Careers
LIST: Candidates qualified for county elections in South Mississippi

Michigan’s Presidential Primary Elections may move up
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Wednesday was the deadline for candidates hoping to qualify for Mississippi’s 2023 elections in both county and statewide offices.

Primary elections will be held Aug. 8 with general elections scheduled for Nov. 7.

HANCOCK COUNTY

Below is a list of races that will head to the ballot.

  • Chancery Clerk
    • Republican: Jordan Bradford, Kodie Koenenn, JC Brignone and Tiffany Lee Cowman
  • Democrat: Henry Ward
  • Constable Place 1
    • Republican: Terry Necaise and Danny “Boy” Hoda
  • Constable Place 2
    • Republican: Carl N. Berry III, John Ladner, Christopher Dunn Sholar and Colin Freeman
  • Constable Place 3
    • Republican: Guy “Tater” Graham, David J. Perks and Paul Taylor
  • Election Commissioner Dist. 2
    • Independent: Sam Henley and Tad Shaw
  • Justice Court Judge 2
    • Republican: William “Bill” Covington and Brian S. Necaise
  • Justice Court Judge 3
    • Republican: Eric C. Moran, Sr.
    • Libertarian: Lynn T. Smith
  • Sheriff
    • Republican: Ricky Adam, Johnny R. Raffeo, Jr., Channing Reynolds and Nathan “Corky” Hoda
  • Supervisor District 1
    • Republican: Donald Wayne Graham, Theresa Ryan and Christopher “Packer” Ladner
    • Democrat: Cody W. Shiyou
  • Supervisor District 2
    • Republican: Greg Shaw, Chris Smith and Byron Ladner
    • Libertarian: Timothy P. Stinson, Jr.
  • Supervisor District 3
    • Republican: Shea Michael Ladner and Charles “Chuck” Clark
  • Supervisor District 4
    • Republican: Scotty Adam and Louis Jimmy Necaise, Jr

The following is a list of races that only had one candidate qualify:

  • Circuit Clerk: Kendra “KK” Lander Necasie
  • Coroner: Jeff Hair
  • Election Commissioner of District 4: Donna Henry
  • Justice Court Judge 1: Desmond W. Hoda
  • District 5 Supervisor: Darrin “Bo” Ladner
  • Tax Assessor/Collector: Jimmie Ladner Jr.

HARRISON COUNTY

Below is a list of races that will head to the ballot.

  • Sheriff
    • Republican: Louis N. Elias and Matt Haley
  • Circuit Clerk
    • Republican: Justin W. Wetzel
    • Independent: Melvin J. Ray
  • Board of Supervisor, District # 1
    • Republican: Beverly Martin and Dan Cuevas
  • Board of Supervisor, District # 2
    • Republican: Rebecca Powers and John L. Hoggatt
  • Board of Supervisor, District # 4
    • Democrat: Kent Jones, Chris Fisher and John Johnson
  • Board of Supervisor, District # 5
    • Republican: Nathan Barrett, Howard Walkinshaw and Alan Chouest
  • Justice Court Judge, District # 1
    • Republican: Albert J. Fountain and Rena Wiggins
  • Justice Court Judge, District # 3
    • Republican: Dianne Ladner and Jason Edmonds
  • Justice Court Judge, District # 4
    • Democrat: Damon Reese and Theressia A. Lyons
    • Independent: John “Jake” Cook and James E. Griffin

The following is a list of races that only had one candidate qualify:

  • Harrison County Chancery Clerk: Angela Thrash
  • Tax Collector: Sharon Nash Barnett
  • Tax Assessor: Paula Ladner
  • County Attorney: Herman F. Cox
  • Coroner: Brian Switzer
  • Board of Supervisor, District # 3: Marlin R. Ladner
  • Justice Court Judge, District # 2: Brandon Ladner
  • Justice Court Judge, District # 5: Nick Patano
  • Constable, District # 1: James Morgan
  • Constable, District # 2: Angel Kibler-Middleton
  • Constable, District # 3: Alan Weatherford
  • Constable, District # 4: Sammie Taylor
  • Constable, District # 5: Jeff Migues
  • Election Commissioner, District # 2: Becky Payne
  • Election Commissioner, District # 4: Christene Brice

JACKSON COUNTY

Below is a list of races that will head to the ballot.

  • Board of Supervisors District #2
    • Democrat: Ennit Morris, Mitch Ellerby and Felix “FeFe” Fornett
  • Board of Supervisors District #5
    • Republican: Randy Bosarge, David Gollott and Glenn Lumpkin
  • Sheriff
    • Republican: John Ledbetter, Robbie O’Bryant, Robert Blocker and Louie Miller
  • Justice Court Judge District #3
    • Republican: Jason Thornton and Matt Hoggatt
  • Constable District #3
    • Republican: Shane Langfitt and Kyle Cummings

The following is a list of races that only had one candidate qualify:

  • Circuit Clerk: Randy Carney, Circuit Clerk
  • Chancery Clerk: Josh Eldridge
  • Tax Assessor: Nick Elmore
  • Tax Collector: Kevin Miller
  • Coroner: Bruce Lynd, Jr.
  • County Prosecuting Attorney: James “Lee” Farragut
  • Board of Supervisors District #1: Barry Cumbest
  • Board of Supervisors District #3: Ken Taylor
  • Board of Supervisors District #4: Troy Ross
  • Justice Court Judge District #1: Matt Lachaussee
  • Justice Court Judge District #2: Terrence Packer
  • Justice Court Judge District #4: Daniel “Danny” Guice, III
  • Constable District #1: Ty Thompson
  • Constable District #2: Calvin Hutchins
  • Constable District #4: Kerry Fountain

STONE COUNTY

Below is a list of races that will head to the ballot.

  • Sheriff
    • Republican: E.S. “Steve Compston, Lance Pearson, Todd Stewart, Roger Freeman, Brandon Ray Reid and Ronald “Jeff” Thomas
    • Independent: Kevin Stubs and Jonathan “Jon Jon” Johnson
  • Circuit Clerk
    • Republican: Treba Davis and Gerry Lee Faulkner
  • Board of Supervisors District # 1
    • Republican: Damian McKay, Jimmy Spring and Terry Rabby
    • Independent: Jason Sisson
  • Board of Supervisors District # 2
    • Republican: Andy Blanchard
    • Independent: Daniel E. Harris, Marcus Hinton and Sharree Gordon
  • Board of Supervisors District # 3
    • Republican: Stevie Lee, Andrew “Sonny” Woodard III, Mike Wilson, Jason Parker and David L. Lee
  • Board of Supervisors District # 4
    • Republican: Clark Bond, Bill Prout, Ronald “Ralo” Howard and Willie Rolkosky III
  • Board of Supervisors District # 5
    • Republican: Nathan Joel Bond and Dale T. Bond
  • Justice Court Judge West
    • Republican: Eddie Rogers, Kevin M. Hines and James “Kevin” Brignac
    • Independent: Andrel Demond Elzy, John “Johnny” Diamond Jr. and Jeffrey “Hicky” Farmer
  • Constable East
    • Republican: Woody Ledet and Ben Carlisle
  • Constable West
    • Republican: Mike Allen, Jouis J. Simmons and Bryan Roberson
  • Coroner
    • Republican: Wayne Flurry and Erin Thomas
  • Election Commissioner District 2
    • Clifton D. Anderson and Althea Jones Breland

The following is a list of races that only had one candidate qualify:

  • Tax Assessor/Collector: Charles Willaims, Jr.
  • Chancery Clerk: Samuel “Tom” Smith
  • County Prosecutor: Thomas Melvin Matthews, III
  • Justice Court Judge East: Justin T. Miles
  • Election Commissioner District 4: Penny S. Naramore

CLICK HERE for the latest list from the Secretary of State’s Office of candidates who have qualified for statewide office.

