LIST: Candidates qualified for county elections in South Mississippi
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Wednesday was the deadline for candidates hoping to qualify for Mississippi’s 2023 elections in both county and statewide offices.
Primary elections will be held Aug. 8 with general elections scheduled for Nov. 7.
HANCOCK COUNTY
Below is a list of races that will head to the ballot.
- Chancery Clerk
- Republican: Jordan Bradford, Kodie Koenenn, JC Brignone and Tiffany Lee Cowman
- Democrat: Henry Ward
- Constable Place 1
- Republican: Terry Necaise and Danny “Boy” Hoda
- Constable Place 2
- Republican: Carl N. Berry III, John Ladner, Christopher Dunn Sholar and Colin Freeman
- Constable Place 3
- Republican: Guy “Tater” Graham, David J. Perks and Paul Taylor
- Election Commissioner Dist. 2
- Independent: Sam Henley and Tad Shaw
- Justice Court Judge 2
- Republican: William “Bill” Covington and Brian S. Necaise
- Justice Court Judge 3
- Republican: Eric C. Moran, Sr.
- Libertarian: Lynn T. Smith
- Sheriff
- Republican: Ricky Adam, Johnny R. Raffeo, Jr., Channing Reynolds and Nathan “Corky” Hoda
- Supervisor District 1
- Republican: Donald Wayne Graham, Theresa Ryan and Christopher “Packer” Ladner
- Democrat: Cody W. Shiyou
- Supervisor District 2
- Republican: Greg Shaw, Chris Smith and Byron Ladner
- Libertarian: Timothy P. Stinson, Jr.
- Supervisor District 3
- Republican: Shea Michael Ladner and Charles “Chuck” Clark
- Supervisor District 4
- Republican: Scotty Adam and Louis Jimmy Necaise, Jr
The following is a list of races that only had one candidate qualify:
- Circuit Clerk: Kendra “KK” Lander Necasie
- Coroner: Jeff Hair
- Election Commissioner of District 4: Donna Henry
- Justice Court Judge 1: Desmond W. Hoda
- District 5 Supervisor: Darrin “Bo” Ladner
- Tax Assessor/Collector: Jimmie Ladner Jr.
HARRISON COUNTY
Below is a list of races that will head to the ballot.
- Sheriff
- Republican: Louis N. Elias and Matt Haley
- Circuit Clerk
- Republican: Justin W. Wetzel
- Independent: Melvin J. Ray
- Board of Supervisor, District # 1
- Republican: Beverly Martin and Dan Cuevas
- Board of Supervisor, District # 2
- Republican: Rebecca Powers and John L. Hoggatt
- Board of Supervisor, District # 4
- Democrat: Kent Jones, Chris Fisher and John Johnson
- Board of Supervisor, District # 5
- Republican: Nathan Barrett, Howard Walkinshaw and Alan Chouest
- Justice Court Judge, District # 1
- Republican: Albert J. Fountain and Rena Wiggins
- Justice Court Judge, District # 3
- Republican: Dianne Ladner and Jason Edmonds
- Justice Court Judge, District # 4
- Democrat: Damon Reese and Theressia A. Lyons
- Independent: John “Jake” Cook and James E. Griffin
The following is a list of races that only had one candidate qualify:
- Harrison County Chancery Clerk: Angela Thrash
- Tax Collector: Sharon Nash Barnett
- Tax Assessor: Paula Ladner
- County Attorney: Herman F. Cox
- Coroner: Brian Switzer
- Board of Supervisor, District # 3: Marlin R. Ladner
- Justice Court Judge, District # 2: Brandon Ladner
- Justice Court Judge, District # 5: Nick Patano
- Constable, District # 1: James Morgan
- Constable, District # 2: Angel Kibler-Middleton
- Constable, District # 3: Alan Weatherford
- Constable, District # 4: Sammie Taylor
- Constable, District # 5: Jeff Migues
- Election Commissioner, District # 2: Becky Payne
- Election Commissioner, District # 4: Christene Brice
JACKSON COUNTY
Below is a list of races that will head to the ballot.
- Board of Supervisors District #2
- Democrat: Ennit Morris, Mitch Ellerby and Felix “FeFe” Fornett
- Board of Supervisors District #5
- Republican: Randy Bosarge, David Gollott and Glenn Lumpkin
- Sheriff
- Republican: John Ledbetter, Robbie O’Bryant, Robert Blocker and Louie Miller
- Justice Court Judge District #3
- Republican: Jason Thornton and Matt Hoggatt
- Constable District #3
- Republican: Shane Langfitt and Kyle Cummings
The following is a list of races that only had one candidate qualify:
- Circuit Clerk: Randy Carney, Circuit Clerk
- Chancery Clerk: Josh Eldridge
- Tax Assessor: Nick Elmore
- Tax Collector: Kevin Miller
- Coroner: Bruce Lynd, Jr.
- County Prosecuting Attorney: James “Lee” Farragut
- Board of Supervisors District #1: Barry Cumbest
- Board of Supervisors District #3: Ken Taylor
- Board of Supervisors District #4: Troy Ross
- Justice Court Judge District #1: Matt Lachaussee
- Justice Court Judge District #2: Terrence Packer
- Justice Court Judge District #4: Daniel “Danny” Guice, III
- Constable District #1: Ty Thompson
- Constable District #2: Calvin Hutchins
- Constable District #4: Kerry Fountain
STONE COUNTY
Below is a list of races that will head to the ballot.
- Sheriff
- Republican: E.S. “Steve Compston, Lance Pearson, Todd Stewart, Roger Freeman, Brandon Ray Reid and Ronald “Jeff” Thomas
- Independent: Kevin Stubs and Jonathan “Jon Jon” Johnson
- Circuit Clerk
- Republican: Treba Davis and Gerry Lee Faulkner
- Board of Supervisors District # 1
- Republican: Damian McKay, Jimmy Spring and Terry Rabby
- Independent: Jason Sisson
- Board of Supervisors District # 2
- Republican: Andy Blanchard
- Independent: Daniel E. Harris, Marcus Hinton and Sharree Gordon
- Board of Supervisors District # 3
- Republican: Stevie Lee, Andrew “Sonny” Woodard III, Mike Wilson, Jason Parker and David L. Lee
- Board of Supervisors District # 4
- Republican: Clark Bond, Bill Prout, Ronald “Ralo” Howard and Willie Rolkosky III
- Board of Supervisors District # 5
- Republican: Nathan Joel Bond and Dale T. Bond
- Justice Court Judge West
- Republican: Eddie Rogers, Kevin M. Hines and James “Kevin” Brignac
- Independent: Andrel Demond Elzy, John “Johnny” Diamond Jr. and Jeffrey “Hicky” Farmer
- Constable East
- Republican: Woody Ledet and Ben Carlisle
- Constable West
- Republican: Mike Allen, Jouis J. Simmons and Bryan Roberson
- Coroner
- Republican: Wayne Flurry and Erin Thomas
- Election Commissioner District 2
- Clifton D. Anderson and Althea Jones Breland
The following is a list of races that only had one candidate qualify:
- Tax Assessor/Collector: Charles Willaims, Jr.
- Chancery Clerk: Samuel “Tom” Smith
- County Prosecutor: Thomas Melvin Matthews, III
- Justice Court Judge East: Justin T. Miles
- Election Commissioner District 4: Penny S. Naramore
CLICK HERE for the latest list from the Secretary of State’s Office of candidates who have qualified for statewide office.
Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.