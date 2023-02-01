LIST: Candidates qualified for county elections in South Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Wednesday was the deadline for candidates hoping to qualify for Mississippi’s 2023 elections in both county and statewide offices.

Primary elections will be held Aug. 8 with general elections scheduled for Nov. 7.

HANCOCK COUNTY

Below is a list of races that will head to the ballot.

Chancery Clerk Republican: Jordan Bradford, Kodie Koenenn, JC Brignone and Tiffany Lee Cowman

Democrat: Henry Ward

Constable Place 1 Republican: Terry Necaise and Danny “Boy” Hoda

Constable Place 2 Republican: Carl N. Berry III, John Ladner, Christopher Dunn Sholar and Colin Freeman

Constable Place 3 Republican: Guy “Tater” Graham, David J. Perks and Paul Taylor

Election Commissioner Dist. 2 Independent: Sam Henley and Tad Shaw

Justice Court Judge 2 Republican: William “Bill” Covington and Brian S. Necaise

Justice Court Judge 3 Republican: Eric C. Moran, Sr. Libertarian: Lynn T. Smith

Sheriff Republican: Ricky Adam, Johnny R. Raffeo, Jr., Channing Reynolds and Nathan “Corky” Hoda

Supervisor District 1 Republican: Donald Wayne Graham, Theresa Ryan and Christopher “Packer” Ladner Democrat: Cody W. Shiyou

Supervisor District 2 Republican: Greg Shaw, Chris Smith and Byron Ladner Libertarian: Timothy P. Stinson, Jr.

Supervisor District 3 Republican: Shea Michael Ladner and Charles “Chuck” Clark

Supervisor District 4 Republican: Scotty Adam and Louis Jimmy Necaise, Jr



The following is a list of races that only had one candidate qualify:

Circuit Clerk: Kendra “KK” Lander Necasie

Coroner: Jeff Hair

Election Commissioner of District 4: Donna Henry

Justice Court Judge 1: Desmond W. Hoda

District 5 Supervisor: Darrin “Bo” Ladner

Tax Assessor/Collector: Jimmie Ladner Jr.

HARRISON COUNTY

Below is a list of races that will head to the ballot.

Sheriff Republican: Louis N. Elias and Matt Haley

Circuit Clerk Republican: Justin W. Wetzel Independent: Melvin J. Ray

Board of Supervisor, District # 1 Republican: Beverly Martin and Dan Cuevas

Board of Supervisor, District # 2 Republican: Rebecca Powers and John L. Hoggatt

Board of Supervisor, District # 4 Democrat: Kent Jones, Chris Fisher and John Johnson

Board of Supervisor, District # 5 Republican: Nathan Barrett, Howard Walkinshaw and Alan Chouest

Justice Court Judge, District # 1 Republican: Albert J. Fountain and Rena Wiggins

Justice Court Judge, District # 3 Republican: Dianne Ladner and Jason Edmonds

Justice Court Judge, District # 4 Democrat: Damon Reese and Theressia A. Lyons Independent: John “Jake” Cook and James E. Griffin



The following is a list of races that only had one candidate qualify:

Harrison County Chancery Clerk: Angela Thrash

Tax Collector: Sharon Nash Barnett

Tax Assessor: Paula Ladner

County Attorney: Herman F. Cox

Coroner: Brian Switzer

Board of Supervisor, District # 3: Marlin R. Ladner

Justice Court Judge, District # 2: Brandon Ladner

Justice Court Judge, District # 5: Nick Patano

Constable, District # 1: James Morgan

Constable, District # 2: Angel Kibler-Middleton

Constable, District # 3: Alan Weatherford

Constable, District # 4: Sammie Taylor

Constable, District # 5: Jeff Migues

Election Commissioner, District # 2: Becky Payne

Election Commissioner, District # 4: Christene Brice

JACKSON COUNTY

Below is a list of races that will head to the ballot.

Board of Supervisors District #2 Democrat: Ennit Morris, Mitch Ellerby and Felix “FeFe” Fornett

Board of Supervisors District #5 Republican: Randy Bosarge, David Gollott and Glenn Lumpkin

Sheriff Republican: John Ledbetter, Robbie O’Bryant, Robert Blocker and Louie Miller

Justice Court Judge District #3 Republican: Jason Thornton and Matt Hoggatt

Constable District #3 Republican: Shane Langfitt and Kyle Cummings



The following is a list of races that only had one candidate qualify:

Circuit Clerk: Randy Carney, Circuit Clerk

Chancery Clerk: Josh Eldridge

Tax Assessor: Nick Elmore

Tax Collector: Kevin Miller

Coroner: Bruce Lynd, Jr.

County Prosecuting Attorney: James “Lee” Farragut

Board of Supervisors District #1: Barry Cumbest

Board of Supervisors District #3: Ken Taylor

Board of Supervisors District #4: Troy Ross

Justice Court Judge District #1: Matt Lachaussee

Justice Court Judge District #2: Terrence Packer

Justice Court Judge District #4: Daniel “Danny” Guice, III

Constable District #1: Ty Thompson

Constable District #2: Calvin Hutchins

Constable District #4: Kerry Fountain

STONE COUNTY

Below is a list of races that will head to the ballot.

Sheriff Republican: E.S. “Steve Compston, Lance Pearson, Todd Stewart, Roger Freeman, Brandon Ray Reid and Ronald “Jeff” Thomas Independent: Kevin Stubs and Jonathan “Jon Jon” Johnson

Circuit Clerk Republican: Treba Davis and Gerry Lee Faulkner

Board of Supervisors District # 1 Republican: Damian McKay, Jimmy Spring and Terry Rabby Independent: Jason Sisson

Board of Supervisors District # 2 Republican: Andy Blanchard Independent: Daniel E. Harris, Marcus Hinton and Sharree Gordon

Board of Supervisors District # 3 Republican: Stevie Lee, Andrew “Sonny” Woodard III, Mike Wilson, Jason Parker and David L. Lee

Board of Supervisors District # 4 Republican: Clark Bond, Bill Prout, Ronald “Ralo” Howard and Willie Rolkosky III

Board of Supervisors District # 5 Republican: Nathan Joel Bond and Dale T. Bond

Justice Court Judge West Republican: Eddie Rogers, Kevin M. Hines and James “Kevin” Brignac Independent: Andrel Demond Elzy, John “Johnny” Diamond Jr. and Jeffrey “Hicky” Farmer

Constable East Republican: Woody Ledet and Ben Carlisle

Constable West Republican: Mike Allen, Jouis J. Simmons and Bryan Roberson

Coroner Republican: Wayne Flurry and Erin Thomas

Election Commissioner District 2 Clifton D. Anderson and Althea Jones Breland



The following is a list of races that only had one candidate qualify:

Tax Assessor/Collector: Charles Willaims, Jr.

Chancery Clerk: Samuel “Tom” Smith

County Prosecutor: Thomas Melvin Matthews, III

Justice Court Judge East: Justin T. Miles

Election Commissioner District 4: Penny S. Naramore

CLICK HERE for the latest list from the Secretary of State’s Office of candidates who have qualified for statewide office.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.