Fog lingers this evening. Cooler Wednesday.

It’s another foggy evening on the coast, and a Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counites. A few showers can’t be ruled out. However, a slow moving cold front will bring cooler and drier air overnight. The fog should clear by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday will stay mostly cloudy, and it will be cooler. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s. A few isolated showers will be possible. A low pressure system will likely bring widespread showers and storms on Thursday. We’ll warm up into the low 70s, and the humidity will be higher.

Some rain will linger into early Friday morning, After this system passes, it will become cooler and drier. Friday will be much cooler with highs only in the upper 50s. Saturday will start off very cold with lows in the 30s. We’ll warm up near 60 on Saturday with more sunshine. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.