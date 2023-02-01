WLOX Careers
City Center part of downtown Pascagoula redevelopment

Imagine living in Pascagoula and you head up to the City Center penthouse for a party and...
Imagine living in Pascagoula and you head up to the City Center penthouse for a party and you’ve got a rooftop view. That’s possible within the next few months.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Imagine living in Pascagoula and you head up to the City Center penthouse for a party and you’ve got a rooftop view. That’s possible within the next few months as they continue to develop what was a bank building into a mixed-use facility.

“There’s so much momentum going on right now,” said Richard Chenoweth.

You might remember Chenoweth telling us about the building’s renovation. Two years later, it’s almost redeveloped.

“They’re not only bringing in apartments, but they’ve also got a rooftop bar, they’ve got a penthouse on top that they’ll rent, but they’ve also got 45 people moving in on the ground floor that will be here every day,” Chenoweth said.

Supply chain issues and construction delays have held everything up.

“They’ve been waiting six months for the elevator that was promised,” he said.

However, this is very close to happening. We’re told people could be moving in as early as March but definitely by the summer.

“That’s going to be a huge boost for the downtown. I expect it to change the whole complexion,” he said.

That’s also just some of what’s happening downtown. Two years ago we showed you the work being down above Scranton’s with loft apartments. Those are complete and occupied.

