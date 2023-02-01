WLOX Careers
Carver High School alumni recognized for Black History month celebration

It was a special night for classmates as they held the Carver High School reunion. The last class of the old school was back in 1970, before integration
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula-Gautier School District is starting Black History Month with an extra special high school reunion.

The Pascagoula High School bleachers were packed to the brim Tuesday night, and the biggest fans filling most of the stands were decked out in their blue and white alma mater.

“It’s good to see old friends. We have about 500 people coming from all classes. Some of it goes back up the ‘40s. We’re very fortunate and blessed.”

Alumni President Jackie Ellie returned to his old stomping grounds, reflecting on the school days he spent as a teenager.

It was a special night for his classmates as they held a reunion for Carver High School students.

The last class of the old school was back in 1970, before integrating with Pascagoula High School.

“Most of us back in the day, the schools were segregated. We had a chance to build lifelong friendships. We are still friends today. Grew up together, we go to work together. We were just together people. We did have some challenging times when the schools were first integrated, so we thank the superintendent to make sure we were part of the school district,” Ellie said.

Alumni were recognized with a $500 check.

Coach Jessica Hayes said donations from the Pascagoula-Gautier School District funded the gift.

“I think this is a wonderful thing to recognize. Actually, we’ve paved the way. A lot of the students in the high school don’t know about Carver High School. I am looking forward to seeing my friends, classmates. Hey, I think so. I couldn’t hardly sleep because I’m really excited because this is something nice,” said Wilda Marshall, a Carver High alumna.

“I actually think it’s more important now than it has been in the past the way times are so quickly changing. What it does is mixes the old with the new so the younger generation understands how things were before,” said Joseph Davis.

“We were in the band, I was a cheerleader, there were good football players. We had a lot of fun,” said Shirley Polk, a Carver High alumna.

Several former Carver High students told WLOX News this is a night to remember and will continue building their legacy together.

