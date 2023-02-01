Beyonce ‘Renaissance’ world tour to make stop in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One of pop music’s most highly anticipated world tours will make its finale in New Orleans on Sept. 27.

Singer and recording artist Beyonce will start the tour this summer on July 12 in Philadelphia and continue to stop in major cities like Chicago, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, and more.

The tour will also head overseas with a full schedule listed on the singer’s website where fans can also find ticket information.

This will be Beyonce’s first tour since she hit the road with her husband Jay-Z for the “On the Run II” tour in 2018.

