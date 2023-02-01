176 cats rescued from alleged cruelty in Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 175 cats were rescued from alleged cruelty in Crystal Springs.

The Humane Society of the United States assisted the City of Crystal Springs in an alleged large-scale neglect situation on January 31.

Law enforcement served a search and seizure warrant on three residential properties owned by one individual around 9 a.m.

A press release said 150 cats were found in “filthy, fly and flea-infested conditions throughout the residences,” and ten dead cats were found in a freezer.

“Many cats were living in stacked, cramped, and rusty wire cages while others were loose, hiding behind furniture and debris,” a press release said. “Litterboxes were overflowing with feces, and many of the cats had no apparent access to water with empty, dry bowls in their crates.”

Responders noted that the stench of ammonia was so strong in one of the residences that it was hard to take a deep breath without coughing, and the fumes made their eyes burn.

two cats were transferred to an emergency veterinarian for urgent treatment during the night. The rest of the cats are recovering at an emergency shelter operated by the Humane Society of the United States.

The press release said a licensed veterinarian identified upper respiratory infections, skin conditions, and eye issues among the cats.

“It breaks my heart to imagine these cats living day after day in small, filthy cages without even the basic care they need,” said Laura Koivula, director of animal crimes for the Humane Society of the United States. “I feel hopeful knowing what we are doing here today means these cats are going to have a chance to experience a life of play, affection and lounging in a sunny spot on a comfortable bed.”

“The City of Crystal Springs is so thankful the Humane Society of the United States came down here to help us rescue the cats from a terrible situation. We are so impressed with the commitment, organization, planning and preparedness of the HSUS,” said Mayor Sally Garland. “What we are doing not only helps the animals but the person who was struggling to meet their needs.”

