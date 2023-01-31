Tuesday’s Forecast

The final day of January is off to a foggy start. Dense fog will be possible this morning across South Mississippi, with clearing by late morning. Plan on a mostly cloudy to overcast sky today with only a slight chance for light rain. High temperatures today should be in the upper 60s and lower 70s which might not be quite as warm as yesterday. There’s a stationary front near South Mississippi and areas to the north of it will be cooler and areas to the south of it should remain relatively mild. This front may meander back and forth nearby causing variations in weather conditions for different locations: for example, Wiggins may be cool but Pascagoula may be mild depending on how the front is situated. But, the front should slowly slide south of us by tomorrow allowing for a slight cooldown on Wednesday in South Mississippi. But then the front may move back to our north Wednesday night bringing more mild weather ahead of our next rain maker. That next rain maker will bring widespread rain showers and scattered thunderstorms, some strong, to South Mississippi on Thursday and Thursday night. Then, a cold front brings a big cooldown Friday into the weekend as dry high pressure sets up to keep our weather nice and dry for Saturday, Sunday, and next Monday.

