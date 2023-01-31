WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

National homeless count vital to those in need

It’s a world many don’t see: the world of homeless camps. Volunteers all over the nation took...
It’s a world many don’t see: the world of homeless camps. Volunteers all over the nation took part in what’s called the Point in Time Homeless Count.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a world many don’t see: the world of homeless camps. Volunteers all over the nation took part in what’s called the Point in Time Homeless Count. WLOX went out with the Open Doors Homeless Coalition and others to find camps and find people.

“It’s done annually across the country. All those groups choose a day in late January to produce this snapshot of homelessness,” said Dena Whittmann, housing director for Open Doors. “It gives us an idea in a 24-hour period of time all across the country of how many people are experiencing homelessness and what their needs are.”

There are also success stories, like Dennis Sirmons, a U.S. Army veteran who’s been homeless for three years and lives in his car. As it turns out, the Veterans Administration was looking for him to set him up with permanent housing.

“I’ve been trying to move on, and I was about to give up until I met y’all,” Sirmons told the group. “I would rather live in a place that has a roof over it. I’ve had to re-straighten the tarps on my car because a tree fell on it.”

In this case, it’s mission accomplished. They’ve got their count, some of the homeless got food and water, and people like Sirmons may actually get some permanent housing down the road.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After searching the homes, deputies confiscated enough items to cover this entire table. Cell...
Mother and daughter arrested after investigators find intended prison contraband
Traffic alert
CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110
Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway...
Wreck on Hwy 98 kills Lucedale man
Jordan Davis, 20
Man accused of trying to kill step-father denied bond; step-father in critical condition
The sheriff’s office said several people were injured, with two people being taken to nearby...
Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating

Latest News

A 19-foot red and white Mako skiff four overdue boaters were aboard before going missing in the...
UPDATE: Missing boaters found safe by Coast Guard
Officials say a DNA test shows a Hancock County man fathered the 18-month-old child of his...
Hancock County man arrested after DNA test shows he fathered teen victim’s baby
Rainy Thursday
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Cleanup is expected to take a few hours, but crews are hoping to finish by noon.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Flatbed truck overturned on I-10 in Jackson Co.