WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls he met online

The suspect is facing a variety of charges related to the alleged sexual assaults of several teenage girls. (WMUR via CNN)
By WMUR Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHUA, N.H. (WMUR) - A former New Hampshire man is accused of sexually assaulting several underage girls, and prosecutors say he had help from other women.

Prosecutors allege 43-year-old Jesse Reynolds had nearly 40 profiles on a dating site, through which he would message underage girls, bring them to his home in Nashua and sexually assault them. He is facing a variety of charges related to the alleged assaults.

Authorities started looking into Reynolds in 2016 after several teenage girls came forward alleging sexual assault. They said he recruited girls online through an app called MeetMe.

Prosecutors say Reynolds fled to Michigan upon learning about the investigation. He was arrested there Jan. 10.

Prosecutors also say Reynolds was romantically involved with several women he referred to as “sister-wives.” He allegedly had them pick up the girls from their home or from school and bring them to his home. Investigators said the girls would be blindfolded as they were taken to his home.

A judge called the accusations “a version of human trafficking” in a court hearing Monday.

Defense attorneys said that while the charges are serious, Reynolds has no prior record.

Investigators said there could be more possible victims, adding that Reynolds previously lived in Vermont and Massachusetts. They’re asking anyone who might have more information to give them a call.

Copyright 2023 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After searching the homes, deputies confiscated enough items to cover this entire table. Cell...
Mother and daughter arrested after investigators find intended prison contraband
Coastal Capital Dispensary is the first one of the Coast to open. And business was good.
Coast’s first medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi
Traffic alert
CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110
Sawmill restaurant is under new management with an unclear future leaving some residence hoping...
Sawmill Restaurant officially closes; locals reflect on its heyday
Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway...
Wreck on Hwy 98 kills Lucedale man

Latest News

The suspect is facing a variety of charges related to the alleged sexual assaults of several...
Prosecutors: Suspect used nearly 40 dating profiles to find underage victims
FILE - Just Born makes around 2 billion Peeps each year, or enough to circle the globe...
‘Father of Peeps’ marshmallow candies Bob Born dies at 98
A local pastor in Biloxi wants to use the old Engage building and turn it into a community...
Local pastor hoping to make community impact with community center
“Perhaps the best year in Mississippi’s history.” That’s how Governor Tate Reeves described...
Gov. Reeves describes 2022 as “best year in Mississippi’s history” in State of the State address