WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Local pastor hoping to make community impact with community center

The Engage 1791 building located on Pass Road may just be an old structure to some, but to one pastor, it’s the beginning of a bright vision.
By Ja'Colbi Rivers
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Engage 1791 building located on Pass Road may just be an old structure to some, but to one pastor, it’s the beginning of a bright vision.

Pastor Carlus Page and his church New Heights is renovating the building to not only make it their new home but to make an impact in the community.

“We don’t want you to stay at the same level year after year after year,” said Pastor Carlus Page. “Not only do we want to meet people with their spiritual needs, but also with their holistic needs, socially, economically and even emotionally.”

It’s a mission that started with choosing the building in June of 2021, but it was met with several setbacks. Inflation is having a big impact, but that’s not stopping Pastor Page.

“We had to go back and restructure our budget and what the overall project was going to cost us,” said page. “This was a blank slate; we came in and did a little demolition of the previous structure that was standing on the inside and the interior built out.”

Pastor Page’s vision for the building is to be a church for regular worship and to be a community center for activities, such as making sure children have a space to do homework, classes for financial literacy, single-parent classes and even a place for transitional housing to make sure their church leaves a lasting impact.

“There’s just so much potential here,” said Christopher Becker. “There’s buildings surrounding us that’s not occupied at the moment and hopefully the foundation can purchase and use them for a part of this engage project.”

“Just to come in and see what this building looked like was representative of what this community was. And looking at where we are now, we want the community to reflect that improvement, rehabilitation and revival. And I believe we can be that catalyst for that,” said Page.

If you would like to help with the project, you can visit the church’s website as well as their social media pages.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After searching the homes, deputies confiscated enough items to cover this entire table. Cell...
Mother and daughter arrested after investigators find intended prison contraband
Coastal Capital Dispensary is the first one of the Coast to open. And business was good.
Coast’s first medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi
Traffic alert
CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110
Sawmill restaurant is under new management with an unclear future leaving some residence hoping...
Sawmill Restaurant officially closes; locals reflect on its heyday
Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway...
Wreck on Hwy 98 kills Lucedale man

Latest News

“Perhaps the best year in Mississippi’s history.” That’s how Governor Tate Reeves described...
Gov. Reeves describes 2022 as “best year in Mississippi’s history” in State of the State address
Sinking vessel near Pascagoula
Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sinking vessel near Pascagoula
The grand opening ceremony will be held later this week.
Bay St. Louis cannabis dispensary owners use voices to advocate for medical marijuana
The new Coast Chevrolet and Crown CDJR dealerships are projected to open next Spring on Highway...
Car dealerships move from Pascagoula to Moss Point with more business development ahead