Hancock County man arrested after DNA test shows he fathered teen victim’s baby

Officials say a DNA test shows a Hancock County man fathered the 18-month-old child of his...
Officials say a DNA test shows a Hancock County man fathered the 18-month-old child of his teenage victim. Now, Dan Charles Cochran, Jr. is under arrest, charged with sexual battery and molestation.(Hancock County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials say a DNA test shows a Hancock County man fathered the 18-month-old child of his teenage victim. Now, Dan Charles Cochran Jr. is under arrest, charged with sexual battery and molestation.

The investigation started earlier this month when deputies were called to speak with a 16-year-old girl who said she had been molested and raped over the last several years.

The victim gave birth 18 months ago. When investigators obtained DNA samples and ran a paternity test, they had their proof that Cochran was the father.

As part of the investigation, Mississippi Child Protective Services removed two additional juveniles from the home.

Deputies also learned that additional crimes were committed in other jurisdictions and investigators reached out to those agencies. A warrant for 1st Degree Rape has since been issued by Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana.

Cochran is currently being housed at the Hancock County Adult Detention Center on a $200,000 bond and a hold for Vernon Parrish Sheriff’s Office.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is continuing to investigate the allegations and working with other agencies.

