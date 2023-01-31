Gov. Reeves describes 2022 as “best year in Mississippi’s history” in State of the State address

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - “Perhaps the best year in Mississippi’s history.”

That’s how Governor Tate Reeves described 2022 Monday night in his State of the State address. The Governor facing reelection this year highlighted the state’s progress under his leadership while outlining his goals moving forward.

“The state of our state is stronger than ever,” said Gov. Reeves.

Gov. Reeves backed up his bold statement by pointing to economic success and the state’s budget of $4 billion he says will be used as an incentive to cut taxes.

“We can -- and we should -- do more to put additional dollars into the pockets of Mississippians. We will do this by eliminating the state’s income tax once and for all, and we can do this without raising other taxes.”

In the classroom, Reeves says Mississippi is moving forward with record high graduation rates and strides in test scores.

“When some people say Mississippi is last in education, they’re lying to you. Don’t believe them.”

Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Gov. Reeves says he wants to make it easier to raise children in Mississippi.

“We should increase our support for pregnancy resource centers and help care for expectant and new mothers, especially those who are struggling with poverty or isolation. We should expand childcare opportunities by cutting red tape. There’s no reason why we should let government get in the way of accessing care for their children.”

Gubernatorial challenger Brandon Presley delivered the democratic response. Presley focused on the need to improve healthcare in rural areas.

“I’m at what once was Pioneer Community Hospital in Newton,” said Presley. “It used to employ over 200 people. Now, it’s shut down for good. By extending Medicaid to the working people of Mississippi, we can keep hospitals across the state from experiencing the same fate as this one.

Addressing healthcare, Gov. Reeves said the state should reform certificate of need laws and strengthen the pipeline of medical professionals. Presley countered the governor’s income tax elimination proposal by saying he would like to see the state’s grocery tax taken away.

