WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Gov. Reeves describes 2022 as “best year in Mississippi’s history” in State of the State address

The Governor facing reelection this year highlighted the state’s progress under his leadership while outlining his goals moving forward.
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - “Perhaps the best year in Mississippi’s history.”

That’s how Governor Tate Reeves described 2022 Monday night in his State of the State address. The Governor facing reelection this year highlighted the state’s progress under his leadership while outlining his goals moving forward.

“The state of our state is stronger than ever,” said Gov. Reeves.

Gov. Reeves backed up his bold statement by pointing to economic success and the state’s budget of $4 billion he says will be used as an incentive to cut taxes.

“We can -- and we should -- do more to put additional dollars into the pockets of Mississippians. We will do this by eliminating the state’s income tax once and for all, and we can do this without raising other taxes.”

In the classroom, Reeves says Mississippi is moving forward with record high graduation rates and strides in test scores.

“When some people say Mississippi is last in education, they’re lying to you. Don’t believe them.”

Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Gov. Reeves says he wants to make it easier to raise children in Mississippi.

“We should increase our support for pregnancy resource centers and help care for expectant and new mothers, especially those who are struggling with poverty or isolation. We should expand childcare opportunities by cutting red tape. There’s no reason why we should let government get in the way of accessing care for their children.”

Gubernatorial challenger Brandon Presley delivered the democratic response. Presley focused on the need to improve healthcare in rural areas.

“I’m at what once was Pioneer Community Hospital in Newton,” said Presley. “It used to employ over 200 people. Now, it’s shut down for good. By extending Medicaid to the working people of Mississippi, we can keep hospitals across the state from experiencing the same fate as this one.

Addressing healthcare, Gov. Reeves said the state should reform certificate of need laws and strengthen the pipeline of medical professionals. Presley countered the governor’s income tax elimination proposal by saying he would like to see the state’s grocery tax taken away.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After searching the homes, deputies confiscated enough items to cover this entire table. Cell...
Mother and daughter arrested after investigators find intended prison contraband
Coastal Capital Dispensary is the first one of the Coast to open. And business was good.
Coast’s first medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi
Traffic alert
CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110
Sawmill restaurant is under new management with an unclear future leaving some residence hoping...
Sawmill Restaurant officially closes; locals reflect on its heyday
Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway...
Wreck on Hwy 98 kills Lucedale man

Latest News

A local pastor in Biloxi wants to use the old Engage building and turn it into a community...
Local pastor hoping to make community impact with community center
Sinking vessel near Pascagoula
Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sinking vessel near Pascagoula
The grand opening ceremony will be held later this week.
Bay St. Louis cannabis dispensary owners use voices to advocate for medical marijuana
The new Coast Chevrolet and Crown CDJR dealerships are projected to open next Spring on Highway...
Car dealerships move from Pascagoula to Moss Point with more business development ahead