Four Hancock Hawks sign on at next level

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) -As National Signing Day approaches, four Hancock Hawks got ahead of the game and signed early Monday morning.

Jackson Corey signed on with the Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball team.

Jenna Garriga signed on with William Carey University to join their women’s basketball squad.

Alexa Palmer is headed over to New Orleans and Loyala to continue her volleyball career.

Alli Monahan also put pen to paper and is headed up to Perkinston to join the Bulldog cheer squad.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.