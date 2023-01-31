WLOX Careers
Four Hancock Hawks sign on at next level

From left to right: Alexa Palmer (Loyola Volleyball), Alli Monahan (MGCCC Cheer), Jenna Garriga...
From left to right: Alexa Palmer (Loyola Volleyball), Alli Monahan (MGCCC Cheer), Jenna Garriga (William Carey women's Basketball), Jackson Corey (Mississippi University for Women men's Basketball)(Hancock High School)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KILN, Miss. (WLOX) -As National Signing Day approaches, four Hancock Hawks got ahead of the game and signed early Monday morning.

Jackson Corey signed on with the Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball team.

Jenna Garriga signed on with William Carey University to join their women’s basketball squad.

Alexa Palmer is headed over to New Orleans and Loyala to continue her volleyball career.

Alli Monahan also put pen to paper and is headed up to Perkinston to join the Bulldog cheer squad.

