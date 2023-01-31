WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Firefighter sucked into storm drain remains in critical condition, officials say

Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIHEI (KHNL/Gray News) - A firefighter in Hawaii who was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea remains in critical condition, officials said Monday.

The firefighter, 24-year-old Tre Evans-Dumaran, is in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Evans-Dumaran was injured Friday during heavy rains after officials said he was sucked into a storm drain near Waiapo Street.

He was then carried by storm waters approximately 800 yards to where the drain emptied into the ocean.

Maui County officials said Evans-Dumaran is showing signs of improvement, but isn’t out of the woods yet.

“We are grateful and humbled by the support of our community and send our deepest appreciation to everyone,” Fire Chief Brad Ventura said in a news release.

Ryan Lund, a Kihei resident, told KHNL he didn’t see the incident, but he did capture a photo of firefighters and county public works employees working to clear out a ditch that was overflowing at around the same time Evans-Dumaran was swept away.

“They were in the gulch, in the mud, about waist deep,” Lund said. “I’m really sorry for the kid that got swept out to sea ... it’s just sad that someone’s trying to help and then he pays almost the ultimate price for it. It’s pretty sad.”

On Monday, there were three culverts in the ditch. Two of the three culverts had gratings covering them.

County officials confirmed to KHNL the grating was removed from the third culvert to allow for debris to get through and avoid blockage. They also said the culvert without the grating was where Evans-Dumaran got sucked into.

A GoFundMe page will be established to assist the family with expenses.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After searching the homes, deputies confiscated enough items to cover this entire table. Cell...
Mother and daughter arrested after investigators find intended prison contraband
Traffic alert
CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110
Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway...
Wreck on Hwy 98 kills Lucedale man
Jordan Davis, 20
Man accused of trying to kill step-father denied bond; step-father in critical condition
The sheriff’s office said several people were injured, with two people being taken to nearby...
Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating

Latest News

Lottery officials in South Carolina say a woman had a feeling before buying a winning ticket.
Woman says something told her to buy winning lottery ticket: ‘It felt like a dream’
A 1-year-old child died after the car he was sitting in was stolen and crashed.
Report: Woman crashes stolen car, killing child
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Prosecutors file charges in ‘Rust’ set shooting by Alec Baldwin
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
Santos steps down from House panels amid ethics issues