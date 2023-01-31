WLOX Careers
Coast Guard searching Biloxi Bay for missing boaters, including two children

A 19-foot red and white Mako skiff four overdue boaters were aboard before going missing in the...
A 19-foot red and white Mako skiff four overdue boaters were aboard before going missing in the vicinity of Biloxi Bay near Biloxi, Mississippi, on Jan. 31, 2023. The missing boaters are 42-year-old female Victoria Elizabeth Farr, 37-year-old male Richard Allen, 12-year-old female Piper Nicole Farr, 11-year-old male Chase Jaxon Craig.(U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Guard is searching the area near Biloxi Bay for four overdue boaters, including two adults and two children.

Officials say Victoria Elizabeth Farr, 42, Richard Allen, 37, Piper Nicole Farr, 12, and Chase Jaxon Craig, 11, were aboard a 19-foot red and white Mako skiff.

The group was expected to return Monday at 8 p.m., but did not come home. The boaters’ truck and trailer were still left unattended at the Lake Mars Pier.

After realizing they hadn’t returned, a concerned family friend called the Coast Guard early Tuesday morning around 4:27 a.m.

Coast Guard Station Gulfport launched a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew, a Station Gulfport 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew, and a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew to search.

Other agencies assisting in the search include Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, the National Park Service, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

