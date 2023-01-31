WLOX Careers
Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from sinking vessel near Pascagoula

Sinking vessel near Pascagoula
Sinking vessel near Pascagoula(Coast Guard)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, three boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard after their vessel began to take in water near Pascagoula.

Watchstanders with the Eighth Coast Guard District received a distress alert around 8:11 a.m. The alert was registered to a 50-foot commercial fishing vessel, Dat Parker. The watchstanders contacted the owner of the vessel, who informed them her husband and two others had taken the boat for fishing and that she was unable to contact them.

A boatcrew, launched from the Coast Guard Station Pascagoula Response Boat-Medium, located the sinking vessel with one boater in a life raft and the other two standing on the bow. The crew took in the three boaters and took them to Bayou La Batre, Ala.

All three boaters were taken to Bayou La Batre, Ala.
All three boaters were taken to Bayou La Batre, Ala.(Coast Guard)
All three boaters are in stable condition.
All three boaters are in stable condition.(Coast Guard)

All three boaters are reported to be in stable condition.

