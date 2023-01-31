Car dealerships move from Pascagoula to Moss Point with more business development ahead

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Moss Point is kick starting the new year with several new business developments.

“2023, I think it’s going to be a good year for us,” Mayor Billy Knight told WLOX. “I think we’re going to see a lot of economic development here in Moss Point and mainly here on 63 and I-10.”

One of the city’s first new development projects is located on Highway 63 near the I-10 corridor.

“We will have a state-of-the-art Chevrolet and separate CDJR: Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT dealership,” owner Gary Dodson said.

Dodson currently owns – but is closing – his existing Coast Chevrolet and Crown CDJR dealerships in Pascagoula.

“Even though we’re leaving Pascagoula, this is still our customer base,” he said. “We’re still here for you. We’re just moving a few miles north, closer to the interstate for easier access for everyone around South Mississippi.”

Crews spent Monday clearing the 14-acre space before moving dirt in.

Dodson said the two new dealerships will be about three times the size of his Pascagoula shops, expanding from about 12,000 square feet to about 40,000. They will both have 16 service bays.

The new spot is also located next to several other dealerships, which Dodson finds ideal.

“We already have several competitors that are at that spot,” he said. “It does make for better competition. It does also give a customer a smaller geographical area where they can bounce from store to store.”

They aim to open next Spring.

“We’re excited about them coming,” Mayor Knight added. “It’s just the beginning of what we’re going to be doing out here on Highway 63.”

Other developments include an undisclosed business moving in down the street, Arby’s opening soon next door, and infrastructure work on I-10.

“There’s a lot of things happening here on 63 and Interstate 10,” he said. “I’m just asking our people to be patient.”

On February 9th, “Retail Strategies” will hold a workshop with Moss Point leaders to discuss the city’s development and commercial growth. The meeting is open to the public next Thursday at City Hall starting at 6 p.m.

