WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

VIDEO: Anglers get up close look at humpback whale

Three anglers had a close encounter with a humpback whale about six miles offshore of Wrightsville Beach on Jan. 24. (Source: Andy Connette)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A group of fishermen in North Carolina were surprised when a humpback whale swam within feet of their boat.

Andy Connette sent video to WECT showing the whale about six miles off the shore of Wrightsville Beach.

Connette said the whale circled the boat for about 30 minutes.

“It was an incredible and humbling experience,” Connette said. “It was a rewarding day through and through – good friends, beautiful creature, great fishing and a fantastic sunset coming in. A lifetime memory!”

The fishermen estimated the whale to be around 35 to 40 feet long.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal Capital Dispensary is the first one of the Coast to open. And business was good.
Coast’s first medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi
After searching the homes, deputies confiscated enough items to cover this entire table. Cell...
Mother and daughter arrested after investigators find intended prison contraband
Sawmill restaurant is under new management with an unclear future leaving some residence hoping...
Sawmill Restaurant officially closes; locals reflect on its heyday
Traffic alert
CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110
Logan Delena (left) of Saucier, and Blake Menefee (right) of Gonzales, La., were both listed as...
Gulfport PD holds press conference on retired officer found shot in woods, Saucier man and 7 others arrested in Gonzales

Latest News

FILE - In this April 27, 2011, file photo, Cleveland Indians fan John Adams poses in his usual...
Cleveland drummer, baseball fan John Adams dies at 71
Little Buddy disappeared from the home about 40 miles outside of Springfield, Missouri more...
Family reunited with dog that disappeared more than 5 years ago
A woman stands in front of a display of destroyed Russian tanks and armoured vehicles in...
5 Ukrainian civilians killed as warring sides mull next move
Little Buddy disappeared from his home about 40 mils outside of Springfield, Missouri more than...
Family reunited with dog that disappeared more than 5 years ago
A video goes viral on social media shows the owner of Anna’s Greek restaurant in Bowling Green...
Restaurant patrons say they were disturbed by event with officer involved in Breonna Taylor raid