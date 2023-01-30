WLOX Careers
CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The wreck that delayed traffic in D’Iberville Monday has been cleared.

A wreck on Interstate 110 backed up the southbound traffic all the way to I-10. It appears the wreck happened on the bridge, blocking access going into Biloxi.

Just after 8 a.m., traffic was flowing again.

