WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Patients Alliance, University of Mississippi partner for cannabis research studies

A crop of medical marijuana.
A crop of medical marijuana.(Source: WAFB)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new partnership could help determine the best ways to use medical marijuana in treating illness.

The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance has announced a new partnership with the University of Mississippi and Releaf App on a new research program that the groups say, “will help the industry, regulators, practitioners, and patients by providing evidence of what products work best for certain... conditions.”

The alliance tags itself as “the unifying voice of over 147,000 patients in Mississippi whose quality of life can improve through the safe and well-regulated use of medical cannabis,” its website states.

The news comes days after the first medical marijuana products were sold in Mississippi. The state officially legalized its sale and use in 2022.

“For many decades, robust research-based data collection and analysis of medical cannabis outcomes have been lacking,” a release from the alliance states. “With their participation, Mississippi patients, research sponsors, and dispensaries can help Mississippi make history by participating in medical cannabis research studies.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal Capital Dispensary is the first one of the Coast to open. And business was good.
Coast’s first medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi
After searching the homes, deputies confiscated enough items to cover this entire table. Cell...
Mother and daughter arrested after investigators find intended prison contraband
Sawmill restaurant is under new management with an unclear future leaving some residence hoping...
Sawmill Restaurant officially closes; locals reflect on its heyday
Traffic alert
CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110
Logan Delena (left) of Saucier, and Blake Menefee (right) of Gonzales, La., were both listed as...
Gulfport PD holds press conference on retired officer found shot in woods, Saucier man and 7 others arrested in Gonzales

Latest News

Traffic alert
CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110
Gov. Tate Reeves to deliver State of the State address Monday
Congress has designated 55 regions across the United States as National Heritage Areas. Of...
Getting to know Mississippi's National Heritage Areas
Dense Fog Advisory
Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast