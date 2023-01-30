WLOX Careers
Pass Christian considering new sports complex

The potential project would be located on more than 40-acres of city-owned land near Menge Ave.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian city leaders are looking at building a new sports complex, but it’s still in the very early stages of development.

The potential project would be located on more than 40-acres of city-owned land near Menge Ave, and the price tag would be capped at $25,000.

Alderman Kirk Kimball said a sports complex could help out the many families who currently have to travel other places for sports.

“This is something our sports director has been after for quite some time. And this is something we’ve looked at, as a city, for quite some time,” Kimball said. “I just think now is the time, and this is our future. We need to move forward.”

The Board of Aldermen approved a study looking at the potential for such a project. That study now heads to a committee for further review before returning to the board for a final decision.

