MGCCC baseball, softball makes transition from natural grass to turf

PERKINSTON, Miss. (WLOX) - As the new NJCAA baseball and softball seasons approach, MGCCC announces that both of their teams will be playing on artificial turf instead of grass throughout 2023.

The process of switching over to turf at both Ross-Smith Field and Ken “Curly” Farris Field began last fall. Both teams practiced on the new surface throughout January.

With the decision to move from grass to turf, MGCCC is now the only college in the state of Mississippi to have artificial turf for football, baseball, softball and soccer.

“We feel very blessed as a staff to be the recipients of this support from the administration in the enhancement of this beautiful facility,” Bulldogs baseball coach Bob Keller said. “This beautiful FieldTurf is a tribute to the contractors who did an outstanding job in delivering an exceptional product.”

For baseball, this season will mark the 50th anniversary for the team playing on the current surface, with the first game being playing during March of 1973. Dr. Mary S. Graham, MGCCC President, will throw out the first pitch at the season opener against Nunez Community College (Chalmette, La.) on Feb. 3.

Softball, which started slow-pitch play at the current site of Ross-Smith Field in 1980, will open its season on Feb. 21 when Pensacola St. (Fla.) visits Perkinston. Dr, Graham will throw out the first pitch once again.

Ross-Smith Field, used for MGCCC softball. (MGCCC)

The installation of the turf at both fields also includes bullpen and batting cage areas for use by players, as well as other areas in the vicinity of the dugouts. Fans will find turf on the popular seating berms behind the third-base dugouts at each stadium.

“We can prepare more. We don’t have to worry about rainouts,” softball coach David Kuhn said. “We’ll practice at the same time every day and be able to showcase our campus with camps and clinics. It will help recruiting with such a beautiful, great playing surface. I just think it adds to the many great facilities we have here at Gulf Coast. We just continue to get better and better.”

MGCCC played its first men’s and women’s soccer season on turf at Bary Thrash Field in 2022. A.L. May Memorial Stadium, used for football, has had turf since 2009 and was resurfaced in 2021.

“What we hope that means for our program is from a daily standpoint, we’ll be more efficient with consistent practices,” Keller added. “We won’t lose practice time because of weather. With the upgrade in facilities, we hope to be able to continue to attract high-level recruits. We know the rest of the state of Mississippi will see that we are committed to putting as fine of a product on the field as we can. This is a great place to play.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.