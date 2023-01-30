WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

JCSD encourages safe driving during wet road conditions

JCSD encourages safe driving during wet road conditions
JCSD encourages safe driving during wet road conditions(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is encouraging drivers to proceed carefully on the roads with all the rain falling in the Pine Belt.

The weather can make roads slick, causing issues for drivers, including the possible hydroplane.

However, it can also impact the time needed for first responders to get to calls.

“The weather’s awful outside. the fog is bad,” Jones Co9unty Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said. “So, the response time for first responders is very slow right now because obviously they need to get there.

“Everybody needs to leave in plenty of time, drive slow, watch out for the person ahead of you, because when you hit your brakes, you’re not going to stop like you normally do.”

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department advised all drivers to take plenty of time to get to their destinations in rainy, drizzly conditions.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal Capital Dispensary is the first one of the Coast to open. And business was good.
Coast’s first medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi
After searching the homes, deputies confiscated enough items to cover this entire table. Cell...
Mother and daughter arrested after investigators find intended prison contraband
Sawmill restaurant is under new management with an unclear future leaving some residence hoping...
Sawmill Restaurant officially closes; locals reflect on its heyday
Logan Delena (left) of Saucier, and Blake Menefee (right) of Gonzales, La., were both listed as...
Gulfport PD holds press conference on retired officer found shot in woods, Saucier man and 7 others arrested in Gonzales
This is year one for the adult dodgeball tournament.
South Mississippi adult dodgeball league brings community together

Latest News

Gov. Tate Reeves to deliver State of the State address Monday
Congress has designated 55 regions across the United States as National Heritage Areas. Of...
Getting to know Mississippi's National Heritage Areas
Dense Fog Advisory
Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Mississippi to be well represented in Super Bowl LVII