WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

I-110 south near Rodriguez Street a traffic challenge

The on-ramp from Rodriguez Street to I-110 south has been the spot of numerous accidents in the...
The on-ramp from Rodriguez Street to I-110 south has been the spot of numerous accidents in the past few months.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -The on-ramp from Rodriguez Street to I-110 south has been the spot of numerous accidents in the past few months. The wrecks haven’t necessarily happened on the on-ramp, but just past that, as drivers try to merge onto the highway and get over Back Bay.

Tyler Causey has a clerk’s eye view of the situation. She works at Keith’s Chevron near the exit.

“When I go home and try to get on the interstate, they don’t get over,” Causey said. “You would think it’s common courtesy that people would get over so we can get on the bridge. But, they stay in that exact lane for me to get on it, so initially, I’m between the car and the wall. That causes me to slam on the brakes and that causes wrecks.”

In fact, that happened Monday morning, and that caused a traffic backup all the way to I-10.

“It’s all the time and basically in bad weather like this, constantly,” Causey added.

Law enforcement tells us driver courtesy and etiquette are paramount when you’re trying to merge into traffic on the bridge, especially in this spot.

“That’s my whole routine, driving. My kids go to one school, I have other kids that go to other schools, and the bridge is my commute. I have to get up there to go to and from,” Causey said.

On days like this, when it’s extremely foggy, they’re asking drivers to be cautious.

“The whole point of it is you have to get there, safely,” she said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coastal Capital Dispensary is the first one of the Coast to open. And business was good.
Coast’s first medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi
After searching the homes, deputies confiscated enough items to cover this entire table. Cell...
Mother and daughter arrested after investigators find intended prison contraband
Sawmill restaurant is under new management with an unclear future leaving some residence hoping...
Sawmill Restaurant officially closes; locals reflect on its heyday
Traffic alert
CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110
Logan Delena (left) of Saucier, and Blake Menefee (right) of Gonzales, La., were both listed as...
Gulfport PD holds press conference on retired officer found shot in woods, Saucier man and 7 others arrested in Gonzales

Latest News

Around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway...
Wreck on Hwy 98 kills Lucedale man
The sheriff’s office said several people were injured, with two people being taken to nearby...
Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
A crop of medical marijuana.
Patients Alliance, University of Mississippi partner for cannabis research studies
Traffic alert
CLEARED: Traffic flowing again after wreck on I-110