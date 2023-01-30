I-110 south near Rodriguez Street a traffic challenge

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) -The on-ramp from Rodriguez Street to I-110 south has been the spot of numerous accidents in the past few months. The wrecks haven’t necessarily happened on the on-ramp, but just past that, as drivers try to merge onto the highway and get over Back Bay.

Tyler Causey has a clerk’s eye view of the situation. She works at Keith’s Chevron near the exit.

“When I go home and try to get on the interstate, they don’t get over,” Causey said. “You would think it’s common courtesy that people would get over so we can get on the bridge. But, they stay in that exact lane for me to get on it, so initially, I’m between the car and the wall. That causes me to slam on the brakes and that causes wrecks.”

In fact, that happened Monday morning, and that caused a traffic backup all the way to I-10.

“It’s all the time and basically in bad weather like this, constantly,” Causey added.

Law enforcement tells us driver courtesy and etiquette are paramount when you’re trying to merge into traffic on the bridge, especially in this spot.

“That’s my whole routine, driving. My kids go to one school, I have other kids that go to other schools, and the bridge is my commute. I have to get up there to go to and from,” Causey said.

On days like this, when it’s extremely foggy, they’re asking drivers to be cautious.

“The whole point of it is you have to get there, safely,” she said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.