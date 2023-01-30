WLOX Careers
Gov. Tate Reeves delivers State of the State address

By WLBT Staff and Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves delivered his State of the State address Monday evening.

In the speech, he touched on topics such as the elimination of the state income tax and what Gov. Reeves called the “new pro-life agenda.” This after last year’s Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade.

He also spoke on both economic developments in the state and workforce developments, as well as his plan to fully eliminate the state income tax.

Watch the entire address below:

