Dense fog possible tonight

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
No doubt, it’s been a warm and humid day! We’re going to stay mild and muggy tonight. Fog will likely develop along the coast this evening, and it could become dense. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for all of South Mississippi through Tuesday morning. Make sure your low beams are on, and take your time driving. Temperatures will only reach the low 60s by the morning. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out.

Tuesday and Wednesday will stay mild and humid. The sky will stay mostly cloudy, but if enough sunshine peeks through, we’ll warm up into the low 70s. Some of us may only reach the upper 60s. Once again, a few isolated showers will be possible.

A low pressure system will bring scattered showers and storms on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 70s. After this systems passes, it’s going to turn cooler and drier. Friday will be cool with highs near 60, and a few showers may linger into the morning. The weekend will be cool and sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

