Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an altercation that happened at a bar on the Forrest-Stone County line this past Saturday night.
According to a statement provided by the sheriff’s office, several people were injured in the altercation that started a fight between multiple people.
The sheriff’s office said several people were injured, with two people being taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
WDAM 7 will continue to follow the case whenever new information becomes available.
