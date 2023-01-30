WLOX Careers
Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating

The sheriff’s office said several people were injured, with two people being taken to nearby...
The sheriff’s office said several people were injured, with two people being taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.(WDAM Staff)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an altercation that happened at a bar on the Forrest-Stone County line this past Saturday night.

According to a statement provided by the sheriff’s office, several people were injured in the altercation that started a fight between multiple people.

The sheriff’s office said several people were injured, with two people being taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

WDAM 7 will continue to follow the case whenever new information becomes available.

