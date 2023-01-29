South Mississippi adult dodgeball league brings community together

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, a lucky group of adults threw away their stress and turned up the fun at a high-energy dodgeball tournament.

Nearly fifty folks from around the coast had the chance to relive their childhood with a classic game of dodgeball thanks to event coordinator, Torian Brown. The ambitious 27-year-old made the opportunity possible as nine teams competed for the Adult Superhero vs. Villain themed Dodgeball Tournament at a local recreation center in Pascagoula.

“We’re really just trying to get the adult population involved back in recreation,” said Brown. “By the time somebody surpasses the age of eighteen there’s not too many recreational offerings. There’s a huge need for it, and everybody loves dodge ball so we just wanted to get the community active.”

The tournament drew in work professionals from all parts of South Mississippi, including Trey Mohler of the Pascagoula Fire Department. He says the tournament is a great way for him and his colleagues to stay in shape.

“It’s actually amazing! We’re probably going to play more. If they keep doing this, we’ll start practicing and getting better and probably using it as training,” said Mohler.

After thousands of South Mississippi residents were cramped in their homes throughout the pandemic, many like Marie Knowles are now enjoying the freedom of participating in physical activity again.

“We want to stay active; we want to stay in shape, and we want to meet new people,” Knowles said. “It’s fun to get outside the home and do fun in the community.”

This year, 48 players signed up and Brown anticipates that number will double next tournament.

“It was just something the community was excited about,” said Brown. “I love the turnout. It’s the first year and I can’t wait to see what happens next year.”

