WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Second mountain lion near Los Angeles hit, killed by car

Another mountain lion near Los Angeles has died.
Another mountain lion near Los Angeles has died.(Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area/NPS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Another mountain lion near Los Angeles has died.

Authorities said the lion, tagged P-81, was found on the Pacific Coast Highway in the Western Santa Monica mountains after being struck by a vehicle.

P-81′s death comes more than a month after P-22, a Los Angeles area mountain lion, became a local celebrity when he was photographed beneath the iconic Hollywood sign by a camera trap.

That lion had also been struck by a car and was euthanized by authorities.

The National Park Service says vehicle strikes are the leading cause of death for mountain lions in the southern California area.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sawmill restaurant is under new management with an unclear future leaving some residence hoping...
Sawmill Restaurant officially closes; locals reflect on its heyday
Logan Delena (left) of Saucier, and Blake Menefee (right) of Gonzales, La., were both listed as...
Gulfport PD holds press conference on retired officer found shot in woods, Saucier man and 7 others arrested in Gonzales
After searching the homes, deputies confiscated enough items to cover this entire table. Cell...
Mother and daughter arrested after investigators find intended prison contraband
Rouses Food Markets
Rouses Markets announces plans to open new store in Biloxi
Coastal Capital Dispensary is the first one of the Coast to open. And business was good.
Coast’s first medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi

Latest News

Dallas Stricker wins for the second year in a row.
Harley Half Marathon winner repeats first finish for second year in a row
A look at how the Tyre Nichols video arrest unfolded.
GRAPHIC: How the Tyre Nichols video arrest unfolded
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates victory over TCU after the national...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication
Demonstrators protest Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Washington, over the death of Tyre Nichols, who...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols case revives calls for change in police culture