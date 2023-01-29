WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Jones County fire units deal with brush fire

Five Jones County volunteer fire departments had units on scene for more than four hours...
Five Jones County volunteer fire departments had units on scene for more than four hours Saturday, battling a brush fire that threatened a subdivision in the Glade community.(Glade Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A brush fire consumed an estimated 100 acres in Jones County Saturday, but volunteer firefighters were able to save homes in the Holly Ridge subdivision.

Firefighters from Glade, M & M, Powers, Ovett and Moselle volunteer fire departments were on scene for more than four hours, ensuring homes were protected from flames that, at times, reached 30 feet.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission also responded to reports of a brush fire about 2:15 p.m. Saturday near 1403 Tucker’s Crossing Road.

Five Jones County volunteer fire departments spent more than four hours dealing with a brush...
Five Jones County volunteer fire departments spent more than four hours dealing with a brush fire that threatened a subdivision in the Glade community Saturday afternoon.(Moselle Volunteer Fire Department)

The fire started on the south side of Tucker’s Crossing, but then jumped the road, spread into a cutover and began barreling toward the Holly Ridge subdivision in the Glade community.

The fire grew very large, very quickly, putting several homes in danger. 

Firefighters guarded five homes and successfully prevented loss of property. Firefighters were forced to mainly concentrate on structure protection due to the massive size of the fire.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sawmill restaurant is under new management with an unclear future leaving some residence hoping...
Sawmill Restaurant officially closes; locals reflect on its heyday
Logan Delena (left) of Saucier, and Blake Menefee (right) of Gonzales, La., were both listed as...
Gulfport PD holds press conference on retired officer found shot in woods, Saucier man and 7 others arrested in Gonzales
After searching the homes, deputies confiscated enough items to cover this entire table. Cell...
Mother and daughter arrested after investigators find intended prison contraband
Coastal Capital Dispensary is the first one of the Coast to open. And business was good.
Coast’s first medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi
Rouses Food Markets
Rouses Markets announces plans to open new store in Biloxi

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 1.29.23
Rain lingers overnight; warm and potentially foggy this week
Dallas Stricker wins for the second year in a row.
Harley Half Marathon winner repeats first finish for second year in a row
Showers and storms likely today. Heavy rainfall possible for inland areas.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Coastal Capital Dispensary is the first one of the Coast to open. And business was good.
Coast’s first medical cannabis dispensary opens in Biloxi