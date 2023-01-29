Jones County fire units deal with brush fire

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A brush fire consumed an estimated 100 acres in Jones County Saturday, but volunteer firefighters were able to save homes in the Holly Ridge subdivision.

Firefighters from Glade, M & M, Powers, Ovett and Moselle volunteer fire departments were on scene for more than four hours, ensuring homes were protected from flames that, at times, reached 30 feet.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission also responded to reports of a brush fire about 2:15 p.m. Saturday near 1403 Tucker’s Crossing Road.

The fire started on the south side of Tucker’s Crossing, but then jumped the road, spread into a cutover and began barreling toward the Holly Ridge subdivision in the Glade community.

The fire grew very large, very quickly, putting several homes in danger.

Firefighters guarded five homes and successfully prevented loss of property. Firefighters were forced to mainly concentrate on structure protection due to the massive size of the fire.

