Jackson State reportedly hires new offensive coordinator

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University appears to have hired its new offensive coordinator under first-year head coach and former JSU football player, T.C. Taylor.

The new haul of coaching hires has been kept quiet by Coach Taylor and the university, unlike the recruiting trail with his trademark “Stand By” tweets alerting Tigers fans of high school recruits or transfers committing to #PlayforTC.

According to his Twitter bio, the former co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach for Hugh Freeze at Liberty University, Maurice Harris, has joined Coach Taylor’s staff as JSU’s next offensive coordinator.

Harris was a long-time assistant under Freeze - the now Auburn head coach - while the latter was the head coach at Ole Miss from 2012 to 2016. Harris stayed another two seasons at Ole Miss after the departure of Freeze.

During his seven-year tenure in Oxford, Mississippi, Harris was the tight end coach and helped develop tight ends Evan Engram and Dawson Knox into first and third-round picks in the NFL Draft.

While at Liberty University, Harris coached the Flames’ offense from the 2019 to 2022 season. Liberty ranked No. 21 nationally in passing yards per game in 2019 and ranked No. 8 in the country in passing yards per completion in 2021.

Given his track record with talented tight ends, Jackson State fans should get excited for tight end D.J. Stevens to surface as a key player in the new JSU offense in the 2023 season.

Stevens emerged as a key target late last season for former Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Despite the coaching changes from top to bottom in the football program, the Tigers will expect to challenge for their third straight SWAC Championship and third straight Celebration Bowl appearance with Coach Taylor at the helm for the upcoming 2023 season.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.