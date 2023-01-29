Heavy rainfall possible for some of us today

We haven’t seen much rain this morning, but showers and storms are likely this afternoon and evening. Coastal areas may only see a few hit or miss showers and storms, but inland areas could see heavy rainfall today. Some areas in Pearl River, Stone, and George Counties have the potential for 2-4″ of rain through Monday morning. There is also a low end risk for a few strong to severe storms, too. Highs today will be in the upper 60s.

Showers and storms will linger overnight tonight, but most of the heavy rain will exit by Monday morning. Lows will be near 60s. Monday afternoon will be warm, muggy, and mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 70s. Isolated showers are possible. Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar with a chance for isolated showers. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Another low pressure system will likely bring showers and storms on Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s. We’ll cool down by Friday, and we’ll dry out. Highs will drop into the 50s and 60s.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.