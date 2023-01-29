WLOX Careers
Harley Half Marathon winner repeats first finish for second year in a row

Dallas Stricker wins for the second year in a row.
Dallas Stricker wins for the second year in a row.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Runners made their way down Highway 90 Sunday morning for the annual Harley Half Marathon.

They crossed the Ocean Springs bridge twice before ending at the finish line at the Golden Nugget.

Dallas Stricker placed first in the race for the second year in a row with a finishing time of 1:21:16.

“I mean, it was very struggling. It was probably like a nine-minute mile going up that hill and then cruising down and getting back on pace. It was pretty difficult,” Stricker said.

Stricker wasn’t the only one prepared for the run; hundreds of people participated.

“I haven’t done this particular one. I did it back when it was a center bridge 10k, but I’m excited about this race it’s a beautiful morning,” Yekaterina Karpitskaya said.

Joshua Johnson, who’s been running since he was seven years old, said he likes the challenge.

“There are several things you have to do. Like what? You have to get into your mental mindset and follow through,” Johnson said.

