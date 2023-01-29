Harley Half Marathon winner repeats first finish for second year in a row

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Runners made their way down Highway 90 Sunday morning for the annual Harley Half Marathon.

They crossed the Ocean Springs bridge twice before ending at the finish line at the Golden Nugget.

Dallas Stricker placed first in the race for the second year in a row with a finishing time of 1:21:16.

“I mean, it was very struggling. It was probably like a nine-minute mile going up that hill and then cruising down and getting back on pace. It was pretty difficult,” Stricker said.

Stricker wasn’t the only one prepared for the run; hundreds of people participated.

“I haven’t done this particular one. I did it back when it was a center bridge 10k, but I’m excited about this race it’s a beautiful morning,” Yekaterina Karpitskaya said.

Joshua Johnson, who’s been running since he was seven years old, said he likes the challenge.

“There are several things you have to do. Like what? You have to get into your mental mindset and follow through,” Johnson said.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.