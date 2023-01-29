WLOX Careers
9/11 survivor speaks about resilience at PRCC’s Women’s Health Symposium

Retired U.S. Army colonel Marilyn Wills speaks at the annual Women's Health Symposium at Pearl...
Retired U.S. Army colonel Marilyn Wills speaks at the annual Women's Health Symposium at Pearl River Community College Saturday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of women focused on issues related to their health during an annual gathering at Pearl River Community College.

Some 500 women attended the 16th annual Women’s Health Symposium on the PRCC campus Saturday.

The event featured two sessions, one at brunch and other at lunch, with free health screenings provided afterwards.

Several vendors were on hand, to provide information about various health-related products and services.

One of the event’s speakers, retired United States Army colonel Marilyn Wills, addressed the topic of resilience.

Willis was at The Pentagon when it was attacked on 9/11.

“Unfortunately, I lost about 15 members in the office that I was in, that’s the Director of Personnel, but how did I overcome it?” Willis said. “It took years, to be honest,”

“I thought I was needed for everything that needed to happen, but I had to take time for self-care. I had to find those things that made me heal and I used a regimen of three things: it was about music in my spirit; it was about exercising; and of course, through all of it, I had to pray.”

At the time of the attack, Wills was a congressional affairs contact officer in the Department of Personnel.

PRCC’s first women’s health symposium was held in 2007.

The event was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic.

