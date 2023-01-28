WLOX Careers
Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado signs shoe deal with Chinese company Peak, report says

Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) has signed a shoe endorsement deal with the Chinese company...
Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) has signed a shoe endorsement deal with the Chinese company Peak, according to an ESPN report. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has gone from undrafted rookie last season to a second-year player with a new four-year, $6.5 million contract and now his own shoe endorsement deal, according to an ESPN report.

ESPN sports business reporter Nick DePaula tweeted last week that Alvarado had signed a multi-year contract with the Chinese company Peak Sport Products Company, Ltd., and would be the face of the Quanzhou City-based manufacturer’s upcoming “Attitude” shoe line and advertising campaign.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Peak has been around since 1989, according to the company’s English-language website. Alvarado is not the first NBA player signed to wear the company’s products. The website says it has or had endorsement deals with players Shane Battier, Dwight Howard, O.J. Mayo, Tony Parker, Andrew Wiggins and Lou Williams.

Two of the company’s Tony Parker shoes currently sell for $129.99 and $119.99, respectively. It was unclear when the first Alvarado shoes will be available to the public, nor what the price point would be. But the news had some fans of the 24-year-old guard excited.

But breaking through into a tough sneaker culture dominated by monster brands Air Jordan, Nike and Adidas isn’t easy. Predictably, the news of Alvarado’s deal also brought some more savage online reviews.

From undrafted rookie to household name, ‘Grand Theft Alvarado’s cult following grows with Pels hype

