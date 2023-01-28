Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado signs shoe deal with Chinese company Peak, report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has gone from undrafted rookie last season to a second-year player with a new four-year, $6.5 million contract and now his own shoe endorsement deal, according to an ESPN report.

ESPN sports business reporter Nick DePaula tweeted last week that Alvarado had signed a multi-year contract with the Chinese company Peak Sport Products Company, Ltd., and would be the face of the Quanzhou City-based manufacturer’s upcoming “Attitude” shoe line and advertising campaign.

BREAKING: Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has signed a multi-year shoe deal with PEAK. 📄✍️@AlvaradoJose15 will headline the brand’s Attitude series of hoop shoes and be featured in brand campaigns. pic.twitter.com/7W0OsqlXpW — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 26, 2023

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Peak has been around since 1989, according to the company’s English-language website. Alvarado is not the first NBA player signed to wear the company’s products. The website says it has or had endorsement deals with players Shane Battier, Dwight Howard, O.J. Mayo, Tony Parker, Andrew Wiggins and Lou Williams.

Two of the company’s Tony Parker shoes currently sell for $129.99 and $119.99, respectively. It was unclear when the first Alvarado shoes will be available to the public, nor what the price point would be. But the news had some fans of the 24-year-old guard excited.

A very close friend coached him at St. Anne's in Flushing. He went from being an undrafted Queens product to the hardest working player in the NBA. I'll be rocking them when they drop. — Sean Lynch (@MisterWhispers) January 28, 2023

If they put a Puerto Rican flag anywhere on this im copping asap and using Amazon prime to do it 😂 — Anthony (@AntMagicHQ) January 26, 2023

Better than that Lebron XX — Radec Marquis (@enrico_marquez) January 26, 2023

But breaking through into a tough sneaker culture dominated by monster brands Air Jordan, Nike and Adidas isn’t easy. Predictably, the news of Alvarado’s deal also brought some more savage online reviews.

Yo these are pretty cool shoes. I would definitely drop about $23.50 on a pair. — Joel (@JoelRam53513348) January 26, 2023

These will be at Ross in 2 months — Mycal Wendorf (@mycal23wendorf) January 26, 2023

From undrafted rookie to household name, ‘Grand Theft Alvarado’s cult following grows with Pels hype

