Hundreds brave frigid temps for annual Casino Bridge Run

1st place winner Brant Watson's finish time was 41:40.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Hundreds of runners gathered at Margaritaville Saturday morning for the 8th annual Casino Bridge Run.

The 5k and 10k races started at the Margaritaville Resort. The first race was the 10k at 7:30 a.m.

“I always start out way too fast and then end up tanking at the end. That’s always my challenge to pace myself,” Cindy Heilig said.

The runners made their way across the Ocean Springs bridge and then back. They ended up at the finish line located at the Golden Nugget.

“I’m not going to lie, I was kind of cramping up a little bit coming downhill, and I was really hoping the finish line would grow some legs and get closer to me, but overall, it was good, and running across is always a nice relief,” Drew Blake said.

First-place runner Brant Watson said crossing the bridge is a challenge many are willing to conquer.

“Finishing is a great feeling, and today at the race, being able to win for my second time at this race was a great feeling,” Watson said.

Blake started off the race side by side with Watson. Although he is competitive, he told us he enjoys cheering his friends on.

“Brant Watson, who won it, and I were kind of pacing each other for a little bit, and I knew he was going to be a little bit faster so I stayed with him as long as I could, and I told him go have fun. He definitely did. He picked it up and he had a good day today,” Blake said.

Many of these runners will be out again Sunday for the half marathon at 7:30 a.m. at the Coast Coliseum.

