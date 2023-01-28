WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Former Southern Miss football player headed to the NFL Combine

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Southern Miss football player and 2022 Conerly Trophy nominee is headed to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

The former Golden Eagles’ wide receiver, Jason Brownlee, announced on Twitter that he accepted the invitation to the NFL Combine Thursday, which provides an opportunity for graduating football players to showcase their talent in front of NFL scouts. ahead of the Draft.

The invitation came after Brownlee had an impressive week of practice preparing for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, a game coordinated for NFL draft-eligible collegiate athletes.

Brownlee was a member of the Southern Miss football program the past 3 seasons. In the 2022 season, Brownlee posted career highs in receptions and yards gained, recording 55 catches for 891 yards.

His contributions helped Southern Miss secure a winning record for the first time since 2019 and a bowl game victory for the first time since 2016.

Brownlee, along with a former Jackson State defensive back, Isaiah Bolden, former Ole Miss kicker Jonathan Cruz, and former Mississippi State safety Jalen Green will compete in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl as members of the National Team Saturday night at 5 p.m. on NFL Network.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 18-wheeler overturned in a multi-vehicle crash on I-10.
PHOTOS: Multi-vehicle wreck cleared after 18-wheeler overturned, spilling wine
Logan Delena (left) of Saucier, and Blake Menefee (right) of Gonzales, La., were both listed as...
Gulfport PD holds press conference on retired officer found shot in woods, Saucier man and 7 others arrested in Gonzales
Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Jordan Davis, 20, who is accused of...
IN CUSTODY: Man accused of trying to kill his step-father in St. Martin turns himself in
Medical marijuana expected to hit some store shelves by Friday
Rouses Food Markets
Rouses Markets announces plans to open new store in Biloxi

Latest News

USM BSB
Southern Miss Baseball aims to carry momentum into 2023 season
Heading into 2023 USM baseball is hoping to outpace its historic 2022 season.
Southern Miss Baseball aims to carry momentum into 2023 season
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Former JSU defensive back signs to play professional football in Canada
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU accidentally overpaid Brian Kelly $1M, audit shows