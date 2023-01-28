WLOX Careers
D’Iberville’s Kalea Storm signs with Southwest Girls Basketball

By Matt DeGregorio
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - D’Iberville standout Kalea Storm inked her commitment to Southwest on Friday.

In a ceremony full of emotion, Storm shed tears of joy as her coaches spoke about the impact that she’s left on their lives.

“It means a lot,” she said.

“This team is my family. My coaches brought me up from the jump. They believed in me.”

Amid an incredible season, the Warriors point guard heads to Southwest leaving a lasting legacy on the D’Iberville program.

“My teammates all mean so much to me. It’s a dream come true to continue my next couple of years at Southwest. Great team. Great coaches. I’m just excited.”

