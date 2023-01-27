WANTED: Man accused of trying to kill his step-father in St. Martin

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - A St. Martin man is in critical condition after investigators say he was shot by his step-son. Now the search is on for Jordan Davis, 20.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for Jordan Davis, 20, who is accused of shooting his step-father Thursday night in St. Martin. (Jackson County Sheriff's Dept./MGN)

Thursday night, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Comstock Avenue where they found Derrick Darnell Banks, 32, suffering from several gunshot wounds. He’s now in critical condition at Ocean Springs Hospital.

Sheriff John Ledbetter said Banks was shot during an argument with his step-son, Jordan Davis. Davis was gone by the time deputies arrived. When he left, officials say Davis was armed with a handgun, wearing no shirt and black pants. He’s wanted for attempted murder.

If you have any information on Davis’s location, you’re asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

