TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck overturned on Hwy 26 in George Co.

The wreck happened on the exit ramp to Highway 63 North.
The wreck happened on the exit ramp to Highway 63 North.(Mississippi Highway Patrol)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A semi-truck overturned on Highway 26 in George County Friday afternoon, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened on the exit ramp to Highway 63 North. The ramp will be closed until the cleanup process is complete.

Law enforcement is on scene directing traffic. MHP advises motorists to take a different route.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s traffic map, the crash could take around 3 hours to clean up.

No injuries are reported at this time.

