TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle wreck on I-10 in Gulfport blocks eastbound lanes

The crash is in the eastbound lanes between the Canal Road and County Farm Road exits.
The crash is in the eastbound lanes between the Canal Road and County Farm Road exits.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck on I-10 involving an 18-wheeler and multiple cars is backing up traffic Friday morning, according to Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol.

According to Mississippi Department of Transportation, the crash is in the eastbound lanes between the Canal Road and County Farm Road exits. As of 7 a.m., all east bound lanes are blocked in the area.

MDOT’s traffic map says the cleanup should take around an hour. Avoid the area if possible.

