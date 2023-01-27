WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Empty gun shell casings strewn across Hwy 49

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCHENRY, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers on Hwy 49 near McHenry are dodging empty gun shell casings strewn across the roadway.

Friday afternoon, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Mississippi Department of Transportation both had people on scene working to clean up the mess.

An official with the McHenry Volunteer Fire Department told WLOX News Now a scrap hauler carrying spent shell casings from a fire range dumped the debris from open containers while traveling north. The debris trail started around Oak Creek Dr. and continued to Beaver Dam Rd.

Just before 2 p.m., traffic was not blocked, but could be once a power broom device arrives to sweep the shell casings off the road.

The cleanup is expected to last a couple hours.

An official with the McHenry Volunteer Fire Department told WLOX News Now a scrap hauler carrying spent shell casings from a fire range dumped the debris from open containers while traveling north. The debris trail started around Oak Creek Dr. and continued to Beaver Dam Rd.(Mississippi Highway Patrol/Troop K)

