WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
St. Jude Dream Home

Southern Miss Baseball aims to carry momentum into 2023 season

Heading into 2023 USM baseball is hoping to outpace its historic 2022 season.
Heading into 2023 USM baseball is hoping to outpace its historic 2022 season.(WLOX)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - ”The vision Hill Denson had in 1986, everybody laughed at,” said Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry. “What we’re seeing today is what Hill saw in 1986.”

Southern Miss baseball and head coach Scott Berry are coming into 2023 with high expectations after a 40+ win season and hosting a super regional for the first time ever.

The 2023 squad has 19 returners, with 12 of them seeing significant time last year, and they’ll bring in 18 new members.

“There’s a pretty good balance between returners and new guys, whether they’re guys out of high school, junior college transfers or even a couple portal guys who are graduate transfers,” said Berry. “I like the mix that we have, I like the guys returning from last year’s team, particularly on the position players side. We return basically every position except for two.”

Two returners who made a big impact on last year’s team are Vancleave’s Carson Paetow and Gulfport’s Blake Johnson.

Both say last season showed them the caliber of team they could be, and now, they’re ready to prove it again.

“We’re going to harp on the past, but we’re definitely using those tough parts of the season as motivation to drive us through the season,” said Paetow. “Before the season, during the offseason, it helped us work harder. I’m trying to be better than I was last year. Past accomplishments don’t help me play better in the future, so I’m going to try and play better.”

“I think it’s something to look forward to, we had something to build off of last year, we have a lot of experience back and a lot of new guys who don’t know that feeling,” said Johnson. “It’s something we’re building off of but also a stepping stone hopefully to move on.”

One of those newcomers is pretty familiar to Johnson, as his former Gulfport and Jones teammate Gabe Lacy transfers in from Tennessee Tech to join the Golden Eagles.

“It means the whole world,” said Lacy. “Our last game together was at Jones in 2020 before COVID hit. I was on second and he was hitting and he hit a walk-off double and I scored the winning run; that was the last game we played in. Hopefully we can have a few of those this year, but man, it’s like being back in high school again.”

Another newcomer also hails from the coast in former West Harrison and Pearl River product Tate Parker.

“I came up here to a lot of the games, and the crowds here were second to none,” said Parker. “The way these people treat this program, they’re all in, and it’s a lot like Pearl River. A lot of people in this whole town they support the team really well and that’s really fun to see as a player.”

Over the years through returners and newcomers alike, Coach Berry says the consistency in which the team operates and the culture they’ve built have kept the Golden Eagles climbing to the top.

“People have asked me, ‘Why has Southern Miss been successful?’ And I think number one is we have avoided change,” said Berry. “We’ve had people in place that have been able to be successful and we have avoided the learning curve of always getting another coach certainly we feel like our program is at a point right now where we’re one of the top programs in the country.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical marijuana expected to hit some store shelves by Friday
Gulfport Fire Department says there were smoke detectors present in the apartment, but they are...
Coroner identifies 4-day-old, 6-year-old killed in devastating Gulfport fire; 6 still in hospital
Agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency are currently searching the home and businesses of...
Biloxi councilman’s home, businesses raided by DEA agents
Linda Buford was shot in the head while driving for Uber in Gulfport. Despite her injuries, she...
Biloxi Uber driver shot in the head says she was “protected and blessed”
The man was found near Grace Temple Baptist church with two gunshot wounds.
Man found with gunshot wounds near Gulfport church

Latest News

Pass NE Jones
BOYS SOCCER: Pass Christian vs. NE Jones (MHSAA Playoffs, Round Two) [01/25/23]
Gautier long beach
BOYS SOCCER: Long Beach vs. Gautier (MHSAA Playoffs, Round Two) [01/25/23]
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27)...
Timberwolves hand Pelicans sixth straight loss, despite Ingram’s return
(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Former JSU defensive back signs to play professional football in Canada