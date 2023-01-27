WLOX Careers
Police: Woman wanted for Gulfport drive-by shooting

Clark should be considered “armed and dangerous,” investigators say.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are looking for a woman they believe fired shots at two houses and a vehicle Thursday morning. The drive-by shooting happened around 6:35 a.m. in the 600 block of Layton Drive.

So far, no one has been arrested, but police say they know who they’re looking for. Darrien Nicole Clark, 29, is described as standing 5′5″ tall and weighing 110 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes, and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Darrien Nicole Clark, 29, is described as standing 5′5″ tall and weighing 110 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes, and should be considered armed and dangerous.(Gulfport Police Dept./MGN)

Investigators say Clark had gotten into a fight with someone at the Layton Drive location and left to get a gun. When she returned, police say Clark fired the gun multiple times in the direction of the people, but instead hit two homes and a vehicle.

Gulfport Police have an active felony warrant for Clark for drive-by shooting.

If you have any information on Clark’s location or other details that could help investigators, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

