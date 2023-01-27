Gulfport planning commission to review zoning ordinance for medical cannabis dispensaries

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning new details on the future of medical marijuana on the coast following the Gulfport City Planning Commission meeting on Thursday.

Representatives of a medical cannabis company say zoning for dispensaries is too strict; they’d like to put the rules under review.

City of Gulfport Planning Commission votes to review a Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance. This comes after Southern Roots Therapeutics of Mississippi submits a zoning text amendment.

Co-founder Lauren Lee Illing hopes the city of Gulfport will act in the Medical Cannabis Act for the state to set-up businesses in Gulfport.

“By opting in and eliminating 93% of eligibility by the city, it’s opting out without giving the people the path to having their voices heard,” said Illing.

The “Roots Remedy” team spent a little over a year researching properties to meet state requirements. They found only 7% of permitted zoned areas.

Illing said the city allows dispensaries to operate in two of eight commercial zones.

“And those two zones present about 14% of the cities land areas. Out of that 14% is publicly owned or wetlands. So that leaves 7% of commercial available properties,” said Illing.

“The maps themselves tell the story of much more limiting options. A very limited inventory for people in our position that are seeking to enter into this business than what you often hear in the deliberative body, " said Chief Executive Officer, David Brown.

Brown said this is a step in the right direction to help the community with debilitating medical conditions.

“State requirements are stout. They’re daunting. So, to have gotten state approval and we were the first ones in the area in Gulfport and the whole community and have to wait and watch four others is also adding to the frustration,” said David Brown.

The company presented their case back in September and December of 2022. Both cases were denied.

But now, they have hope to provide medical treatment to the Gulfport area.

“We’re committed to seeing this process through because we do believe in the positive impact,” said Brown.

The city says no dispensary has a privilege license to open yet in Gulfport, but the Mississippi Department of Revenue says there are four licensed dispensaries in Gulfport.

